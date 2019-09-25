As Twitchy told you yesterday, Andrew Bakaj, one of the lawyers representing the whistleblower, just so happens to be a former staffer of both Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton. In addition to that, as the Washington Free Beacon reported, Bakaj donated to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign earlier this year:

Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump ran with the Free Beacon’s scoop:

But Jake Tapper was ready for it with a scoop of his own:

Yeah … that’s not quite the “gotcha!” Tapper probably thought it was.

What was his point, exactly? That Donald Trump was a lifelong Democrat until he decided he could win a presidential election as a Republican? Or that Joe Biden is happy to accept donations from the likes of Donald Trump?

You know, it really does. Inquiring minds wanna know!

