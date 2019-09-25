As Twitchy told you yesterday, Andrew Bakaj, one of the lawyers representing the whistleblower, just so happens to be a former staffer of both Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton. In addition to that, as the Washington Free Beacon reported, Bakaj donated to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign earlier this year:

Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump ran with the Free Beacon’s scoop:

Wow! “Ukraine Whistleblower’s lead attorney donated to Biden.” @FreeBeacon — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2019

But Jake Tapper was ready for it with a scoop of his own:

You know who else donated to Biden? Donald J. Trump, in 2001. https://t.co/GBu626VTBZ https://t.co/o6K4pQ03jk — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 25, 2019

Yeah … that’s not quite the “gotcha!” Tapper probably thought it was.

Your point? — Ray Rod (@CUBUNO1) September 25, 2019

This is the best that you can do? — Deplorable GenX Hippie (@writermelle) September 25, 2019

I’m not sure this makes the point you think it does, Jake. — Weezy1 (@threewireman) September 25, 2019

What was his point, exactly? That Donald Trump was a lifelong Democrat until he decided he could win a presidential election as a Republican? Or that Joe Biden is happy to accept donations from the likes of Donald Trump?

I think Trump wasn't talking about 2001. Ask a journalist — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) September 25, 2019

Wicked burn, Jake. But when did the lead attorney donate? — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) September 25, 2019

BOOM!!! Roasted. Wait. Does that mean Biden isn't Trump's political rival? https://t.co/tzJU4cF7aj — RBe (@RBPundit) September 25, 2019

Biden took money from Trump? Seems cancel worthy these days. — Libertarian Steve (@LibertarianStv) September 25, 2019

Another corrupt person! Biden must be horrible! https://t.co/40enFb9ylj — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 25, 2019

Biden accepted money from an accused rapist who is also a corrupt political mogul using foreign influence to interfere in our national elections. Has Biden returned that money? Seems like a good question to ask. https://t.co/EM6nZKaURE — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 25, 2019

You know, it really does. Inquiring minds wanna know!