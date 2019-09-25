As Twitchy told you yesterday, Andrew Bakaj, one of the lawyers representing the whistleblower, just so happens to be a former staffer of both Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton. In addition to that, as the Washington Free Beacon reported, Bakaj donated to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign earlier this year:
New from @JoeSchoffstallhttps://t.co/8ZrMtiKReE
— Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 25, 2019
Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump ran with the Free Beacon’s scoop:
Wow! “Ukraine Whistleblower’s lead attorney donated to Biden.” @FreeBeacon
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2019
But Jake Tapper was ready for it with a scoop of his own:
You know who else donated to Biden?
Donald J. Trump, in 2001. https://t.co/GBu626VTBZ https://t.co/o6K4pQ03jk
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 25, 2019
Yeah … that’s not quite the “gotcha!” Tapper probably thought it was.
Your point?
— Ray Rod (@CUBUNO1) September 25, 2019
This is the best that you can do?
— Deplorable GenX Hippie (@writermelle) September 25, 2019
I’m not sure this makes the point you think it does, Jake.
— Weezy1 (@threewireman) September 25, 2019
What was his point, exactly? That Donald Trump was a lifelong Democrat until he decided he could win a presidential election as a Republican? Or that Joe Biden is happy to accept donations from the likes of Donald Trump?
I think Trump wasn't talking about 2001. Ask a journalist
— Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) September 25, 2019
Wicked burn, Jake.
But when did the lead attorney donate?
— J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) September 25, 2019
BOOM!!! Roasted.
Wait.
Does that mean Biden isn't Trump's political rival? https://t.co/tzJU4cF7aj
— RBe (@RBPundit) September 25, 2019
Biden took money from Trump? Seems cancel worthy these days.
— Libertarian Steve (@LibertarianStv) September 25, 2019
Another corrupt person!
Biden must be horrible! https://t.co/40enFb9ylj
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 25, 2019
Biden accepted money from an accused rapist who is also a corrupt political mogul using foreign influence to interfere in our national elections.
Has Biden returned that money? Seems like a good question to ask. https://t.co/EM6nZKaURE
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 25, 2019
You know, it really does. Inquiring minds wanna know!