Depending on whom you ask, the recently released transcript of Donald Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president vindicates Trump, damns Trump, or does something in between. For the record, Sally Kohn apparently falls into the second camp. And she’s got a reminder for everyone out there who’s not convinced that Trump needs to be impeached yesterday:

Just as a reminder, Republicans impeached Bill Clinton for lying about an affair so… https://t.co/K58My1HsiN — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 25, 2019

Oh, is that what happened?

Or felony perjury…. but whatever I guess — Rawesome (@RossBuescher) September 25, 2019

For lying under oath in a legal preceding. What he lied about is irrelevant. — Alan Whitehouse 🇺🇸 (@alanwhitehouse) September 25, 2019

You misspelled felony purjury. — Sith Khan (@sithkhan) September 25, 2019

Incorrect. He was impeached for felony perjury. Sally knows this. https://t.co/n7J9BEKkLi — Robert Laurie (@RobertLaurie) September 25, 2019

Donald Trump’s no choirboy by any stretch of the imagination, but the impeachment case against Bill Clinton was decidedly more solid than Sally’s letting on.