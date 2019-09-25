Depending on whom you ask, the recently released transcript of Donald Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president vindicates Trump, damns Trump, or does something in between. For the record, Sally Kohn apparently falls into the second camp. And she’s got a reminder for everyone out there who’s not convinced that Trump needs to be impeached yesterday:

Oh, is that what happened?

Trending

Donald Trump’s no choirboy by any stretch of the imagination, but the impeachment case against Bill Clinton was decidedly more solid than Sally’s letting on.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bill clintonDonald Trumpfelony perjuryimpeachmentperjurySally Kohn