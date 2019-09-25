This whole Trump-Ukraine thing has raised plenty of questions. Not just about Donald Trump, but about Joe Biden as well. Earlier today, conservative writer and podcaster Luke Thompson asked some of them:

I’d really like to know why Biden felt Hunter needed to go with him on visits and fly on the same plane. What did he believe his son was doing in Ukraine and China? — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) September 25, 2019

I say this because it goes to the heart of the matter: Hunter Biden is a shady guy with no marketable skills other than being Joe Biden’s son. If Joe knew about Hunter’s business, that’s a bad reason to fly him. If Joe didn’t know, then why did he bring him along? — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) September 25, 2019

So long as the appearance of a conflict of interest exists, one made greater by Biden’s bizarre bragging about leveraging aide to get a prosecutor fired, there’s reason enough to ask the Ukrainians to get to the bottom of it, or even to push them to do so. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) September 25, 2019

To say otherwise, to call this election interference, is to grant blanket immunity to everyone running for President (along with their failsons, apparently). That’s a horrible standard and not one we should endorse. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) September 25, 2019

If Trump had asked the Ukrainians to target Biden’s campaign, or to fabricate material, that would constitute election interference. But asking them to investigate his shady, unstable son, with whom Biden traveled, is entirely reasonable. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) September 25, 2019

Food for thought.

Thread. There is no way around the fact that Hunter Biden was making money – in fact, making his entire living – off his proximity to his father's political influence. And Joe Biden, in his fifth decade in DC, can't possibly have been unaware of that https://t.co/KVBJICPdzj — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 25, 2019

Regardless of exactly where you stand on this particular issue, it really does seem safe to say that there are way too many shady people in politics.

Trump is simply less sophisticated in his personal corruptions than most other high level players. His mere presence on the political scene lays bare how deep the rot is in our political elites. https://t.co/O6iND00a7F — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 25, 2019