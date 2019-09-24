E-cigarette advocate Vicki Porter testified before Congress today as a “minority witness” at a House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee hearing on vaping and lung disease and e-cigarette use among teens.
And Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib treated Porter with the utmost respect. Except no she didn’t:
.@RashidaTlaib attacks conservative vaping advocate Vicki Porter: “Are you a conspiracy theorist?” pic.twitter.com/Czf5cALRks
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 24, 2019
Wow.
WTH??!! https://t.co/9wOY1upScY
— Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) September 24, 2019
Rashida: Are you a conspiracy theorist?
Also Rashida: I think there's a conspiracy going on behind the scenes.
— Wittorical (@Wittorical) September 24, 2019
How is Rashida Tlaib a real person?
WATCH: Rep. Rashida Tlaib badgers a conservative witness during vape hearing:
– asks her if she's a "conspiracy theorist"
– alleges she's involved in a "conspiracy" because she winked at Rep. Grothman
– claims she is lying about quitting smoking with the use of vapes pic.twitter.com/XFgQplaSgJ
— Amber Athey (@amber_athey) September 24, 2019
The Squad sure can pick ’em!
@RashidaTlaib Very unprofessional.
— Dead Zed (@pulgalization) September 24, 2019
What a disgusting display from Tlaib here. Truly embarrassing. https://t.co/YpWKjfQKpo
— Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) September 24, 2019
Tlaib is a bad person with serious issues. She doesn’t belong anywhere near a position of power. https://t.co/u9mBAYv9Gr
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 24, 2019