E-cigarette advocate Vicki Porter testified before Congress today as a “minority witness” at a House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee hearing on vaping and lung disease and e-cigarette use among teens.

And Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib treated Porter with the utmost respect. Except no she didn’t:

Wow.

How is Rashida Tlaib a real person?

The Squad sure can pick ’em!

