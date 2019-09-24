E-cigarette advocate Vicki Porter testified before Congress today as a “minority witness” at a House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee hearing on vaping and lung disease and e-cigarette use among teens.

And Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib treated Porter with the utmost respect. Except no she didn’t:

.@RashidaTlaib attacks conservative vaping advocate Vicki Porter: “Are you a conspiracy theorist?” pic.twitter.com/Czf5cALRks — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 24, 2019

Wow.

Rashida: Are you a conspiracy theorist? Also Rashida: I think there's a conspiracy going on behind the scenes. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) September 24, 2019

How is Rashida Tlaib a real person?

WATCH: Rep. Rashida Tlaib badgers a conservative witness during vape hearing: – asks her if she's a "conspiracy theorist" – alleges she's involved in a "conspiracy" because she winked at Rep. Grothman – claims she is lying about quitting smoking with the use of vapes pic.twitter.com/XFgQplaSgJ — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) September 24, 2019

The Squad sure can pick ’em!

What a disgusting display from Tlaib here. Truly embarrassing. https://t.co/YpWKjfQKpo — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) September 24, 2019