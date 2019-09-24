Aaron Rupar works at Vox, but he could aim so much lower than that. His hackery is honestly worthy of Media Matters.

Check out this pull from Donald Trump’s U.N. speech today, for example:

“Anti-Semitic dogwhistle,” eh?

No kidding:

Why’d you leave that stuff out, Aaron? And why’d you leave out the pretty explicit denunciation of anti-Semitism?

Listen for yourselves:

Gee, it’s almost as if Aaron purposely omitted anything that would mess with his preferred narrative.

It’s almost as if Aaron is everything that’s wrong with modern journalism.

