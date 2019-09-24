Aaron Rupar works at Vox, but he could aim so much lower than that. His hackery is honestly worthy of Media Matters.

Check out this pull from Donald Trump’s U.N. speech today, for example:

TRUMP uses an anti-Semitic dogwhistle during his UN speech: "The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots." pic.twitter.com/Fj9YiUZf69 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2019

“Anti-Semitic dogwhistle,” eh?

No kidding:

I can post videos too! Here's Trump's full comment about globalism: pic.twitter.com/8CeUigqWSI — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) September 24, 2019

Why’d you leave that stuff out, Aaron? And why’d you leave out the pretty explicit denunciation of anti-Semitism?

sorry aaron, lots of us heard the ENTIRE speech to say that he was against anti-semites would be mild but thanks for playing — bob bouchet (@bob_bouchet) September 24, 2019

Listen for yourselves:

And here is his unequivocal denunciation of anti-Semitism: pic.twitter.com/A0FWE6Hexo — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) September 24, 2019

Gee, it’s almost as if Aaron purposely omitted anything that would mess with his preferred narrative.

Really neat how @atrupar could tweet out most of Trump's speech but conveniently ran out of time to clip the one bit that pushed back against his narrative 🤡 — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) September 24, 2019

It’s almost as if Aaron is everything that’s wrong with modern journalism.