Uh-oh, guys. Apparently China’s got a bone to pick with us:

China's climate envoy takes a veiled swipe at Trump https://t.co/UgK9zflSJc — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) September 23, 2019

More from Bloomberg:

While [Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi] didn’t call out Trump or the U.S. directly, he said the “withdrawal of certain parties” from the global Paris climate agreement “will not shake the collective will of the international community, nor will it reverse the historical trend of international cooperation.” Trump has vowed to pull the U.S. out of the Paris accord and dismantle Obama-era rules to slash greenhouse-gas emissions from power plants. “We must follow through on the Paris agreement,” Wang said. “We must uphold multilateralism.”

Who’s “we,” pal? This kind of talk is pretty rich coming from the foreign minister of a megapolluter like China. Nikki Haley, for one, is not about to be guilt-tripped by the Chinese government:

China has NO place to criticize the US. They continue to be the biggest polluter in the world. China produces 25% of the world’s carbon, and over 2/3 more carbon than us. Last year their carbon emissions grew at the fastest rate in the past seven years. https://t.co/ZT1IfKSvzY — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 23, 2019

She’s right, you know.

KWEEEEEEEEEEEN — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) September 23, 2019

Yep — susan hominiuk (@SHominiuk) September 23, 2019

You don’t see normal people walking around American cities in surgical masks because the air is pea-soup thick with smog. Put down those stones, China, and fix your own damn glass house.

Okay, climate change cultists who love to cult, what is your plan for getting China to stop pumping all this CO2 into the atmosphere? https://t.co/75gEsHpzjC — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 23, 2019

They don’t have one. Because this isn’t really about climate change; it’s about authoritarianism. Reminder: