Daniel McCarthy is running for Senate as a Republican in Arizona. Chances are that you’ve never heard of Daniel, but maybe you’ve heard of a guy named, oh, say … Jesus Christ? Apparently McCarthy also has a lot in common with Jesus. At least when it comes to the important stuff (though we’re not sure how Jesus felt about annexing Mexico):
Arizona Republican Dan McCarthy is running for Senate and he just compared himself to Christ: “I am qualified for the job. Jesus was only 33 when he saved the world.” pic.twitter.com/zEL6TtoYmY
Oh, well. We’re convinced! That McCarthy’s off his rocker, we mean. The always delightful @ComfortablySmug is among the many who are wondering how many gallons of pool water McCarthy consumes each day:
“WTF” seems like a pretty appropriate response here. But McCarthy evidently disagrees:
Show me the lie. They also hated Jesus because He spoke the truth. https://t.co/I3JT8fIvwX
Screenshot since Daniel deleted that one:
Oh.
You are a complete moron
Doubling down on comparing yourself to Jesus Christ AND picking a fight with @ComfortablySmug in the same tweet seems… unwise #AZsen pic.twitter.com/t4VNgp82my
It’s unwise at best. Daniel is apparently unfamiliar with @ComfortablySmug’s oeuvre — or that of Smug’s loyal minions:
Minions swarm https://t.co/JkZNeXrqnU
So let it be written, so let it be done.
Stand strong Daniel. You are crushing it in the key demo of guys currently wearing their phones on their belts.
How’s Daniel holding up? Let’s check on him and see:
When the GOP sends @ComfortablySmug and his lap dogs. pic.twitter.com/vY76QTAn21
He deleted that one, too:
At least this one’s still here:
Lap dogs, feel free to tag yourselves. pic.twitter.com/kmY5Vo6jXA
Oh geez. It’s even worse than we thought.
Lmaooooo
Cry more, Lib
It's insane the minions have owned a senate candidate this hard. Dude is having a meltdown from repeatedly getting ratio'd https://t.co/Myy9lxhUFo
When I tell you people the Minions are the most powerful force on earth I'm not kidding
Already getting oppo from minions on this clown
INBOX:
"Found a vid of @DemandDanielAZ you should see" pic.twitter.com/0JImBIeLiA
Hoo boy.
Getting a lot of corrections from the lap dogs that the proper title is "minions." Yes, THAT'S why you all have such healthy fascinations with furries.
Obligatory screenshot:
My mentions are blowing up, but the REAL tragedy is all the RINO think-pieces that aren't being typed up right now.
RIP the GOP intern pool's content goals for the day.
Daniel McCarthy needs to quit while he’s behind. Otherwise he’s liable to hurt himself and not even his twin Jesus will be able to heal him.
Have you worn the warpaint Daniel? Many people are looking to you for guidance about the lifestyle.
We won’t say it was nice knowing you, Daniel. But at least we know you now.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with screenshots and additional text.