Tough break for Coloradans today, as Beto O’Rourke’s in Denver for the climate strike:

My coworker polar bear with presidential candidate @BetoORourke at the Denver climate strike! #StrikeWithUs #copolitics pic.twitter.com/FuwqAFYyLv — Lander McKinley Karath (@LanderOutdoors) September 20, 2019

Beto O'Rourke (right) poses with a climate change protester pic.twitter.com/kTGK4HgfTf — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 20, 2019

What a fun, sexy time for you, Beto! But it could be sexier, couldn’t it?

“I’ve made a huge mistake.” pic.twitter.com/KEraAZkvuv — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 20, 2019

Poor Beto. Smiling on the outside, but … pic.twitter.com/wCRbGOQRHl — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) September 20, 2019

Oh, we have no doubt Beto wishes he could trade places with the guy in the polar bear suit. The only thing more comfortable than his blue shirt is an animal costume.

They recognized each other from the last convention. https://t.co/S7KSGeQTdY — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 20, 2019

What if the dude on the right is actually a guy in a Beto O’Rourke costume? That would mean …

I just see two Beto's — Ima Sock (@Im_a_sock) September 20, 2019

I legit can’t tell who is who pic.twitter.com/PadCJuA2RS — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 20, 2019