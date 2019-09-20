Tough break for Coloradans today, as Beto O’Rourke’s in Denver for the climate strike:

What a fun, sexy time for you, Beto! But it could be sexier, couldn’t it?

Trending

Oh, we have no doubt Beto wishes he could trade places with the guy in the polar bear suit. The only thing more comfortable than his blue shirt is an animal costume.

What if the dude on the right is actually a guy in a Beto O’Rourke costume? That would mean …

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'Rourkeclimate strikecostumeDenverfurrypolar bear