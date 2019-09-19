In the Senate primary race between Joe Kennedy III and Ed Markey, AOC knows who she wants to lead the next generation:

Oh, for sure. Like, totally. Wait … huh?

The hip, with-it one, of course.

But he’s from a generation, so that still counts.

That’s what you think, Charles. AOC knows exactly what it means. Just let her explain:

Bless her heart.

Didn’t you hear? Being “factually correct” is for losers and conservatives.

Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCEd MarkeyJoe Kennedy III