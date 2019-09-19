In the Senate primary race between Joe Kennedy III and Ed Markey, AOC knows who she wants to lead the next generation:
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on the Kennedy-Markey primary, just now:
“Sen. Markey is the generational change we’ve been waiting for.”
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) September 19, 2019
Oh, for sure. Like, totally. Wait … huh?
🤔
— Douglas Farrar (@DouglasLFarrar) September 19, 2019
— lauralouisiana (@llauralouisiana) September 19, 2019
— Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) September 19, 2019
— Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) September 19, 2019
Sorry, come again?
— Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) September 19, 2019
which generation https://t.co/CGIwyNRK3w
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 19, 2019
The hip, with-it one, of course.
Senator Markey is 73 years old… pic.twitter.com/0KhLtZRp8K
— Eric Demamp (@ericdemamp) September 19, 2019
Senator Markey… The 73 year old? The "generational change" they've been looking for? 🤔
— Politically Agnostic (@joeleyare) September 19, 2019
Wait. Is @AOC talking about Ed Markey?
The dude who has been in Congress since 1976? https://t.co/fi8Qyst4dF
— RBe (@RBPundit) September 19, 2019
Ed Markey is 73 years old and has been in Congress since the Carter Administration. https://t.co/mRxXVgJTHV
— Emily “Al Fredo” Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 19, 2019
But he’s from a generation, so that still counts.
She knows he's older, Seth. She just doesn't know what "generation" means.
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 19, 2019
That’s what you think, Charles. AOC knows exactly what it means. Just let her explain:
To be clear, AOC is very aware that Ed Markey is older than Joe Kennedy.
“Generational change is about issues,” Ocasio-Cortez said.
“Generational change doesn’t mean ‘elect whoever is younger.’”
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) September 19, 2019
Bless her heart.
Akshually…. https://t.co/fpEO1x685R
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 19, 2019
— Allie Lipner (@alipner87) September 19, 2019
That’s arguably a dumber response than not knowing
— Steve (@Sjanderson86) September 19, 2019
My God.
She doesn't know what "generational" means. https://t.co/NAjX2XeIK7
— RBe (@RBPundit) September 19, 2019
Didn’t you hear? Being “factually correct” is for losers and conservatives.
Everything old is new again.
— Brian Faughnan (@BrianFaughnan) September 19, 2019
Wait until she endorses Warren with the same line.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 19, 2019