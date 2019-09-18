Somebody seriously needs to lock up all the shovels, because Robin Pogrebin can’t keep her hands off of them:

Wow. That’s quite the plug, Robin!

Poor Robin doesn’t seem to realize what she’s just said.

Trending

At least she’s admitting it now.

Why drop it? She’ll just pick it up again.

How low can Robin Pogrebin and the New York Times go? Stay tuned, because we’re pretty sure they haven’t reached rock-bottom quite yet.

***

Related:

‘Shameless’: Robin Pogrebin shares Vox hot take to play the VICTIM after implosion of Kavanaugh hit (and GUESS who’s to blame)

Robin Pogrebin took issue with Fox News hosts calling NYT editor’s note a ‘correction’ (but here’s what she said on ‘The View’ YESTERDAY)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughfableKate KellyRobin Pogrebin