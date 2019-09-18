Somebody seriously needs to lock up all the shovels, because Robin Pogrebin can’t keep her hands off of them:

"The broad outlines of the story are so familiar as to be almost archetypal, and for that reason it has the same power that fables do." @qjurecic on Kavanaugh and our book @katekelly @TheAtlantic @TheAtlIdeas https://t.co/LkKawWPqyh — Robin Pogrebin (@rpogrebin) September 18, 2019

Wow. That’s quite the plug, Robin!

I don't think the lesson here is the one you think it is. — Evelyn 🐊 (@EvelynLouise8) September 18, 2019

This is really not going to be a good day for you. — Geri Dean (@TheGeriDean) September 18, 2019

Poor Robin doesn’t seem to realize what she’s just said.

“the same power that fables do” LMAO she actually willingly chose to use ***this*** quote to promote this article about her book. https://t.co/IY8TtXrfgC — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 18, 2019

The fable comparison is very apt. — George Smith (@P1B_WMichigan) September 18, 2019

So your story is a fable. Got it. — All these changes & still no edit button. Guh. (@daganash) September 18, 2019

So it’s straight up fiction. — Sherry W (@tobellewiththis) September 18, 2019

At least she’s admitting it now.

Talk about doubling down — Trent Wade (@JamesTWade) September 18, 2019

OMG, just give it up @rpogrebin. Each tweet just makes it worse. — Barb Tipton (@Btipton88) September 18, 2019

You are like a twitter masochist. — mikevolpe (@mikevolpe) September 18, 2019

When you find yourself in a hole, the first thing you do is stop digging. You should probably drop the shovel. — K. Locke (@Kml6490) September 18, 2019

Why drop it? She’ll just pick it up again.

You can write fables based on what feels true or you can be a journalist and focus on facts, evidence, and corroboration. You're trying to live down the middle here by picking and choosing the facts and look at the firestorm it's caused. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 18, 2019

You have no shame, no conscience and no dignity. It's actually quite amusing to watch. Any vestiges of respect the @nytimes had is being erased by you and I'm rather enjoying it. — Jesting Jodi – The Cam Edwards Stan Account🥃 (@IMissRWReagan) September 18, 2019

How low can Robin Pogrebin and the New York Times go? Stay tuned, because we’re pretty sure they haven’t reached rock-bottom quite yet.

