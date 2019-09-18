AOC’s put in a lot of legwork when it comes to finding über-progressive candidates to primary Democrats who aren’t as hard-Left as she’d like, but maybe she should’ve paid more attention to her own congressional race:

Badrun Khan, the daughter of Bengali immigrants and liberal activist, will challenge @AOC in the Democratic primary. https://t.co/lbyJXYj6s0 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 18, 2019

More from The Hill:

A local activist in Queens, N.Y., announced a primary challenge against progressive heavyweight Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday. Badrun Khan, whose website describes her as an activist who has “spent her entire life fighting for justice, equality and fairness in her community,” says she is fighting for “REAL Results… Not Empty Promises,” suggesting she views Ocasio-Cortez’s progressive platform.

Ouch.

Well, let’s see what AOC thinks about all this:

Ocasio-Cortez responded to Khan’s candidacy on Wednesday by saying, “I just focus on delivering for my district and doing the best job. I try not to focus too much on other folks in the field.”

Oh yeah. If there’s one thing we know about AOC, it’s that she never focuses too much on what other people are saying about her.

Comedic potential could be high here. — Well duh…. (@HardieEric) September 18, 2019