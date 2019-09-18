Joe Walsh’s campaign is off to a hell of a start:

Friends in Iowa, join us tonight for a pop up in Des Moines celebrating our team’s first official trip to the Granite State and the launch of our campaign podcast. Join us! #Walsh2020 #BeBrave https://t.co/RTsyUizB1S — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 18, 2019

Deleted, but don’t worry. We got it:

To the Granite State, everyone!

Iowa…granite state? — W Araya (@weini_g) September 18, 2019

Well, we’re sure some Iowans have granite countertops, right?

Iowa is in New Hampshire? #GraniteState — Ooooh Billy Billy Billy Billy (@Old_Billy_Baroo) September 18, 2019

Maybe Iowa now identifies as New Hampshire? — Zionist Redneck (@gone_galt) September 18, 2019

Whoops. — Andrew Winter (@TheAndrewWinter) September 18, 2019

This bodes very well for him.

Your team's first official trip to the Granite State is going swimmingly. https://t.co/k5HAcODAOU — RBe (@RBPundit) September 18, 2019

Great start, Joe. — K. Slate (@SlateKensington) September 18, 2019