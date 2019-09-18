Joe Walsh’s campaign is off to a hell of a start:
Friends in Iowa, join us tonight for a pop up in Des Moines celebrating our team’s first official trip to the Granite State and the launch of our campaign podcast. Join us! #Walsh2020 #BeBrave https://t.co/RTsyUizB1S
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 18, 2019
Deleted, but don’t worry. We got it:
To the Granite State, everyone!
Iowa…granite state?
— W Araya (@weini_g) September 18, 2019
Iowa has granite? https://t.co/Xqn60Cv3Fe
— Matt Welch (@MattWelch) September 18, 2019
Well, we’re sure some Iowans have granite countertops, right?
Iowa is in New Hampshire? #GraniteState
— Ooooh Billy Billy Billy Billy (@Old_Billy_Baroo) September 18, 2019
Maybe Iowa now identifies as New Hampshire?
— Zionist Redneck (@gone_galt) September 18, 2019
Whoops.
— Andrew Winter (@TheAndrewWinter) September 18, 2019
This bodes very well for him.
Your team's first official trip to the Granite State is going swimmingly. https://t.co/k5HAcODAOU
— RBe (@RBPundit) September 18, 2019
Great start, Joe.
— K. Slate (@SlateKensington) September 18, 2019
— Rob Huck (@BumfOnline) September 18, 2019
A two-part story about a losing campaign. pic.twitter.com/XaFXzKYSAi
— GayP*triot (@AmericanHomocon) September 18, 2019