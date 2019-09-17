That New York Times bombshell on Brett Kavanaugh is full of more holes than a wheel of Swiss cheese, but that’s not stopping CNN from hitching a ride on the runaway crazy train:

How to impeach a Supreme Court justice https://t.co/v5j778Buja pic.twitter.com/JDqqwimdvG — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 17, 2019

Here’s how this Very Important and Informational Article begins:

Several Democratic presidential hopefuls are calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after a new book provided unreported details of an incident of alleged sexual misconduct while he was a student at Yale.

Don’t bother reading the rest of the article. As is the case in the intro paragraph, the article doesn’t mention the fact that the “unreported details of an incident of alleged sexual misconduct” have unraveled at lightning speed. Because why discuss something like that, right?

I would like to imagine if such an article would exist if GOP presidential candidates began screaming for impeachment of a SC justice, based on a story so embarrassing that even the NYT's mainstream compatriots are trashing it, but I'm not that naive. https://t.co/NX0nMcWaBW — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) September 17, 2019

They would never in a million years have run a piece like that if the partisan tables were turned.

Step 1: Fabricate a lie — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) September 17, 2019

1. create lies

2. Spread lies

3. Repeat — Edgar J. Macho (@EdgarJMacho1) September 17, 2019

One first has to have committed a chargeable offense. Being a conservative isn’t a crime last time I looked. @CNN @MeetThePress @foxnewspolitics — Hon Deril Stubenrod ME (@Deril4Maine) September 17, 2019

You guys have sunken so far you are well below #FoxNews levels of hackery. — You Should Have Voted Gary (@colorblindk1d) September 17, 2019

It’s definitely over for CNN. Their reputation as Real News, Mr. President, may very well be damaged beyond repair.

And you know what? They’d deserve it.