Did you miss this piping-hot take from Pete Buttigieg at last night’s Democratic debate?

We've got to respect teachers the way we do soldiers and pay them like we do doctors. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/lLDiYJn6KX — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 13, 2019

Imagine thinking that’s a solid argument.

Holy guacamole that’s dumb — Ingenuous Firebrand (@INGFirebrand) September 13, 2019

This is ridiculous on so many levels. — Rod Mourant (@RodMourant) September 13, 2019

It really is. There’s so much stupidity to unpack … we’re not sure where to start. So let’s just get right into it, shall we?

Why not pay soldiers like doctors then? https://t.co/8Pb20OsAdX — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 13, 2019

No pay raise for soldiers, just respect? How do they live on that? — Fat Ole (@mjolnir59) September 13, 2019

Not pay them like soldiers? https://t.co/rhhMAZGVRZ — Orange Muppet Energy (Sunny) (@sunnyright) September 13, 2019

An admission that "pay teachers like soldiers" would in most cases be a pay cut. https://t.co/7wDDIoOREB — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 13, 2019

Yep.

Soldiers make less than teachers….. — RiverPapaπŸ£πŸ†πŸ₯‘πŸ·πŸπŸ₯­πŸŒ»πŸŒπŸ (@RiverPapa) September 13, 2019

And no offense to teachers, but they’re not soldiers. Or doctors.

Like Doctors, really? — Music Mafia (@HartkopfScott) September 13, 2019

How does Pete Buttigieg propose to do this, anyway?

Pandering You: we need to pay teachers more. People: YES! YES! YES! Actual You: pay city and town employees more by increasing property taxes on homeowners and local businesses – potentially driving away future homeowners and businesses. People: wait. What? — dubs (@mrbigdubya) September 13, 2019

"We"? Who is "we"? Federal gov't "we"? Because the Constitution only addresses the 'soldiers' part of this. https://t.co/DHSBTYPriK — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 13, 2019

It's not the federal government's job to determine how much teachers or anyone should be paid… — TFC3Tweets (@TFC3Tweets) September 13, 2019

How is Pete Buttigieg demonstrating “respect” for teachers? By shamelessly pandering to them. Wow. Much respectful.

We’re getting pretty sick of Mayor Pete.