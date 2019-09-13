Last night, Beto O’Rourke cemented his status as an authoritarian nutjob by reaffirming his commitment to forcible confiscation of AR-15s. And with that out there, MSNBC is free to spin gun control accordingly:

Hate to break it to Joy Reid and pals, but what we just watched was most definitely not “a sane, normal discussion about guns.” Using Beto’s gun control extremism to paint another proposed extremist gun control policy — and face it: “voluntary buybacks” is just a euphemism for what is ultimately intended as involuntary surrender — is some next-level spin.

