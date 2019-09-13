Last night, Beto O’Rourke cemented his status as an authoritarian nutjob by reaffirming his commitment to forcible confiscation of AR-15s. And with that out there, MSNBC is free to spin gun control accordingly:

Just some dizzying logic last night on MSNBC: Because Beto proposed confiscation of AR-15s, voluntary buybacks are now a "moderate position." https://t.co/Uzcsa26F20 pic.twitter.com/fCHYP25f2l — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) September 13, 2019

Hate to break it to Joy Reid and pals, but what we just watched was most definitely not “a sane, normal discussion about guns.” Using Beto’s gun control extremism to paint another proposed extremist gun control policy — and face it: “voluntary buybacks” is just a euphemism for what is ultimately intended as involuntary surrender — is some next-level spin.