Bill de Blasio doesn’t know much about being a mayor or non-awful person, but if there’s one thing he’s sure about, it’s that we’re running out of time to save the planet:

We have ten years to save the planet. TEN YEARS. Today’s leaders are making decisions for our environment that our kids will have to live with. New York City stands with our young people. They’re our conscience. We support the 9/20 #ClimateStrike. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 12, 2019

Sounds very scientific to us!

Just as accurate as your economic mathematics. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) September 12, 2019

April of this year: We have twelve years to save the planet. Five months later: We have ten years to save the planet. It's ALMOST as if they're making this up as they go. pic.twitter.com/W0AOG6kVDp — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 12, 2019

Almost!

It was 12 at the beginning of the year.

It was 11 two weeks ago. https://t.co/cY8EzAT425 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 12, 2019

I swear it was 12 a few months ago. Oh well, time flies when you’re killing groundhogs. — Attack Lizard (@MingusYaDingus) September 12, 2019

The science is pretty settled we have only 10 years left to stop climate change. I mean, people have been saying that consistently for decades. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) September 12, 2019

Ehrmahgerd you guys. 10 years. Can we make it sooner? https://t.co/9drVSYexLA — Feisty Ginger (@mchastain81) September 12, 2019

We can sure try!

"Can I get nine?? Nine years? Last bid was 10 years, can I get a 9? Nine years or sold to the man for 10. 10 years going once…. twice…. " https://t.co/meznrTuGhX — RBe (@RBPundit) September 12, 2019

Maybe we can get to 8 years by December. — Matt (@Mswn0207) September 12, 2019

Too late already. 13 months 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/ENqQ7eLnNC — King of the Homocons (@AmericanHomocon) September 12, 2019

Nobody’s suggesting that it’s not important to take care of the earth. But if climate change alarmists like Bill de Blasio want to be taken more seriously, they’re gonna have to at the very least try harder to get their stories straight.