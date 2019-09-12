Nancy Pelosi does not appear to be having the greatest of days. Aside from getting snippy with reporters over questions about Rep. Jerry Nadler’s impeachment inquiry, she also had this take on Democrat Dan McCready’s loss to Republican Dan Bishop in North Carolina’s 9th District special election:

Pelosi on Dan McCready: "So he won the campaign. He didn't win the election, but he won the campaign" She is really taking "moral victory" to a whole new level. You can't make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/C5SdYWjiG1 — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) September 12, 2019

Oh … oh, Nancy …

Fine. Let’s go with he won the campaign. If that’ll shut em up for a while…. https://t.co/Avq3OoyE8J — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 12, 2019

If only. Seriously, this is verging on Stacey Abrams-level delusion.

These people are insane. https://t.co/TGPTNDWfug — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 12, 2019

Delusional — John (@sekmet1229) September 12, 2019