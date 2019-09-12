In case you missed it, Rand Paul has some thoughts on Liz Cheney’s criticism of Donald Trump’s foreign policy decisions:

I agree! Why do some neocons continue to advocate for endless wars? I stand with @realdonaldtrump on ending wars. Let’s focus on America First, not Afghanistan!https://t.co/fyBUbb8Fgf — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 11, 2019

Hi @Liz_Cheney, President @realDonaldTrump hears all your NeverTrump warmongering. We all see your pro-Bolton blather. I’m just grateful for a president who, unlike you, supports stopping these endless wars. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 12, 2019

Over to you, Liz Cheney:

Hi @RandPaul I know the 2016 race was painful for you since you were such a big loser (then & now) with a dismal 4.5% in Iowa. No surprise since your motto seems to be “Terrorists First, America Second.” Here’s a TBT courtesy of @realDonaldTrump. No truer words were ever spoken https://t.co/7MIM31ZuKl — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 12, 2019

Here’s the tweet:

Truly weird Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky reminds me of a spoiled brat without a properly functioning brain. He was terrible at DEBATE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2015

So this is a thing that’s happening.

And here we go… https://t.co/3720YtMqTj — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 12, 2019

Things are really heating up.

Hey ⁦@Liz_Cheney⁩ I feel like you might just be mad still about when Candidate Trump shredded your Dad’s failed foreign policy and endless wars. https://t.co/pTZBivqWaq — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 12, 2019

Weird. I don’t see you on stage here, @RandPaul. Oh, right. My bad – you had already lost. #weirdRand https://t.co/mAVkH2VtC6 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 12, 2019

Lawdy.

Me, when I see two major Republican figures in a huge, public, ugly cat fight… pic.twitter.com/c4bUo0tvL6 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 12, 2019

The Cheney vs. Paul fight is why I am amazed Twitter is still free. https://t.co/AoxItkXD7E — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 12, 2019

***

Update:

This thing is showing no signs of slowing down:

This #ThrowbackThurday let’s take a moment and remember some of the instances where both Cheneys came out against @RealDonaldTrump and his America First policies. #WarmongerCheneys #NeverTrumpCheneys — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 12, 2019

.@Liz_Cheney didn’t agree with @RealDonaldTrump on having allies pay for American protection. Why should the US taxpayer always be stuck with the bill? She blasted the president! #WarmongerCheneys #NeverTrumpCheneys https://t.co/JZQnYIz4py — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 12, 2019

Let’s not forget her father Dick Cheney who got us into so many of these wars in the Middle East. Just last year he got up in front of Vice President Mike Pence and wrongfully confronted him on why this administration resembles Obama’s. #WarmongerCheneys https://t.co/MvnXH0YSxm — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 12, 2019

While they might exist, I sure haven’t heard of a war that Liz _Cheney didn’t want us to get involved in. When @realdonaldtrump wanted to end the war in Syria – you guessed it, #NeverTrumper Liz Cheney came out against the president. https://t.co/CdiExhi44L — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 12, 2019