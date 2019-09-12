Yesterday, Donald Trump explained that one of the reasons he parted ways with John Bolton is that Kim Jong-un didn’t like him. He also said Bolton was “way out of line” on Venezuela. Apparently “way out of line” means Bolton wasn’t gung-ho enough:

Just spoke to @realDonaldTrump on #Venezuela It’s true he disagreed with some of the views of previous advisor But as he reminded me it’s actually the DIRECT OPPOSITE of what many claim or assume If in fact the direction of policy changes it won’t be to make it weaker — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 12, 2019

In fact, my views on Venezuela, and especially Cuba, were far stronger than those of John Bolton. He was holding me back! https://t.co/FUGc02xiac — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2019

Wait a sec … holding him back?

…wut? — Julia Song (@realjuliasong) September 12, 2019

Yes, because Bolton is known for reserved, modest foreign policy… https://t.co/0W8PsKu2eF — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 12, 2019

Bolton never really struck us — or anyone, for that matter — as the kind of guy with a cautious approach to foreign policy, but who are we to question Donald Trump?

Bolton: “MR. PRESIDENT, MY GOD, I BEG OF YOU, DO NOT NUKE VENEZUELA!” POTUS: “Get him out of my sight." — Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) September 12, 2019

The bear is loose. We're invading Cuba because John Bolton *isn't* in the admin. pic.twitter.com/bo6K2Evsuh — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 12, 2019

This is certainly a fun little plot twist, isn’t it?

hahahahaha you idiots. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 12, 2019

*Bolton is pushed out* Media: Hallelujah, we are saved! Trump: "Bolton was holding me back!" Media: pic.twitter.com/p643dFuH3W — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 12, 2019

MAGAWorld yesterday – “So long neocon warmonger Bolton. So sorry you don’t get your war with Iran.” Trump today – “He was holding me back!” — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 12, 2019

What a time to be alive.