Yesterday, Donald Trump explained that one of the reasons he parted ways with John Bolton is that Kim Jong-un didn’t like him. He also said Bolton was “way out of line” on Venezuela. Apparently “way out of line” means Bolton wasn’t gung-ho enough:

Wait a sec … holding him back?

Bolton never really struck us — or anyone, for that matter — as the kind of guy with a cautious approach to foreign policy, but who are we to question Donald Trump?

This is certainly a fun little plot twist, isn’t it?

What a time to be alive.

Tags: cubaDonald TrumpJohn BoltonVenezuela