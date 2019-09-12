Calling all truth seekers! Google’s got a tool to help you out:
Google has made it really easy to search for fact checks. Just go here and put in a name or subject: https://t.co/MqzFpXdYhI
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 12, 2019
Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, has quickly discovered that the “Fact Check Explorer” is pretty darn useful:
I'm hooked already. pic.twitter.com/tNKuVN4wYs
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 12, 2019
Google fact-checker about to be cancelled. pic.twitter.com/k35ZbUnVvz
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 12, 2019
I'm goin in pic.twitter.com/o2XggGKzjl
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 12, 2019
Well it's settled. pic.twitter.com/xVnGGLnOOE
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 12, 2019
So he's a furry. pic.twitter.com/PfnS3CHWKd
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 12, 2019
ROFL pic.twitter.com/C7gR9ttDTw
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 12, 2019
Snort.
Anyway this is neat and fun and you should try ithttps://t.co/JTFhz8ZsRv
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 12, 2019
Oh, you can be sure we will. Look at all the fun others are having with it:
— Chuck McGuire (@cemcguire) September 12, 2019
— David Betz (@DFBetz) September 12, 2019
cc @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/yk8p0Yh91i
— IleanaE. (@FilleGitane) September 12, 2019
— Holden (@Holden114) September 12, 2019
Wow pic.twitter.com/Yt828qkFEd
— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 12, 2019
Awesome.