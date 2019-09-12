Calling all truth seekers! Google’s got a tool to help you out:

Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, has quickly discovered that the “Fact Check Explorer” is pretty darn useful:

Trending

Snort.

Oh, you can be sure we will. Look at all the fun others are having with it:

Awesome.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @redsteezeFact Check Explorerfact checksGoogle