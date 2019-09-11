Did Congress write some kind of law that says people have to spend 9/11 vomiting up garbage takes? Because holy hell, it’s a nonstop dumpster fire today.

Here’s Nicolle Wallace’s entry into the mix:

You do, do you?

Journalists were the real 9/11 firefighters, you guys.

