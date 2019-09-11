Did Congress write some kind of law that says people have to spend 9/11 vomiting up garbage takes? Because holy hell, it’s a nonstop dumpster fire today.
Here’s Nicolle Wallace’s entry into the mix:
I was in the WH on 9/11 -after 3rd plane crashed we evacuated with the WH press corps on orders from the USSS who pointed up and said “they’re coming.” We ran out the NW gate together-potential targets of terrorists. When Trump calls press enemy of the people I think of this day
— Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) September 11, 2019
You do, do you?
Yeah thats right… journalists are the real victims of 9/11 how silly of us
So sorry, youre the real victim here
— Bob Malak (@bob_malak) September 11, 2019
I too celebrate your heroism https://t.co/BAkc8EuJqc
— Hey, guys (@jtLOL) September 11, 2019
Journalists were the real 9/11 firefighters, you guys.
We have a candidate for the weakest, most anticlimactic attempt to appropriate national tragedy for an unrelated political cause https://t.co/JRQv22DYTM
— Orange Muppet Energy (Sunny) (@sunnyright) September 11, 2019
— Dan Stringer, Taycan Debunker (@Danstringer74) September 11, 2019
So you’re a lunatic, is what you’re saying. https://t.co/44XCavNMD2
— RBe (@RBPundit) September 11, 2019
Yea this is pretty psycho of you to think of that.
— Wittorical (@Wittorical) September 11, 2019
— spoonee (@dbgledhill) September 11, 2019
It’s not about you.
— GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) September 11, 2019
How the hell did you just make yourself & WH press corp, the victims of 9/11? Check your ego and delete this
— Samantha 🌺 (@samantha3050) September 11, 2019
***
