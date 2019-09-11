As Twitchy told you earlier, Donald Trump revealed that one of the reasons he parted ways with John Bolton was that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un “wanted nothing to do with John Bolton.”

That’s indeed a really, really bad look for Trump. But apparently nobody told AOC or Ilhan Omar that they’re in no position to pass judgment:

Oh, so now siding with a dictator is bad? Funny, we don’t remember AOC or Omar feeling that way when it came to dealing with Nicolas Maduro. The usually insufferably loquacious AOC clammed up when asked to clarify her position on Maduro’s regime. Omar was even worse and straight-up defended the dictator, painting him as a victim of American “bullying.”

And don’t forget that AOC and Omar regularly make excuses for Palestinian terrorists.

With all due respect to the besties, they need to take several seats and a long, hard look in the mirror.

If there is a silver lining to this stupidity, though, it’s that they’re pissing off all the people out there who think that John Bolton is way worse than Kim Jong-un:

Don’t worry, though. At least AOC’s not full-on defending John Bolton:

Says the aspiring authoritarian.

These gals have got some serious nerve.

