As Twitchy told you earlier, Donald Trump revealed that one of the reasons he parted ways with John Bolton was that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un “wanted nothing to do with John Bolton.”

That’s indeed a really, really bad look for Trump. But apparently nobody told AOC or Ilhan Omar that they’re in no position to pass judgment:

“Trump sides with yet another dictator” https://t.co/Nr7UWxuNzX — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 11, 2019

Oh, so now siding with a dictator is bad? Funny, we don’t remember AOC or Omar feeling that way when it came to dealing with Nicolas Maduro. The usually insufferably loquacious AOC clammed up when asked to clarify her position on Maduro’s regime. Omar was even worse and straight-up defended the dictator, painting him as a victim of American “bullying.”

And so did you remember Venezuela and your support for Maduro…..hmmm — Grimbrother (@Mr_MrsGrim) September 11, 2019

And don’t forget that AOC and Omar regularly make excuses for Palestinian terrorists.

You literally side with terrorists… — Clittory Hilton (@jackburkehart) September 11, 2019

With all due respect to the besties, they need to take several seats and a long, hard look in the mirror.

Your lack of self awareness is staggering — 2ball (@2ball8) September 11, 2019

If there is a silver lining to this stupidity, though, it’s that they’re pissing off all the people out there who think that John Bolton is way worse than Kim Jong-un:

Defending John Bolton now? What rancid garbage is this? pic.twitter.com/b0frXvzhhc — minaisen (@minaisen) September 11, 2019

I’d love for any president to side with peace over war. You should too. — Eric Hurley (@erichurley) September 11, 2019

This is a very bad tweet from you. John Bolton was dangerous. — Phonebanking = votes (@GeminiWahhaj) September 11, 2019

…so you want John Bolton in power? What?????!!!! IDGAF why he did it. It's a good thing that he did it. He's a warmonger and if you're upset about him being fired then you are too. Full stop. — Katjerrr (@Katjerrr) September 11, 2019

Don’t worry, though. At least AOC’s not full-on defending John Bolton:

Obviously Bolton leaving is good – it was an enormous mistake to appoint him in the first place. One doesn’t need to boost authoritarians to make the point. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 11, 2019

Says the aspiring authoritarian.

These gals have got some serious nerve.