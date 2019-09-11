As Twitchy told you, earlier today, D.C.-area pizzeria Ledo Pizza tweeted and then deleted a 9/11 commemoration featuring an American flag pizza:

They’ve since offered an explanation for their initial decision, as well as an apology:

This morning, Ledo Pizza posted a photo of a pizza decorated as a flag of the United States of America on Twitter. As you may know, we regularly use this photo to show our Patriotism and Love for our country during holidays and remembrances. — Ledo Pizza (@LedoPizza) September 11, 2019

While most fans are used to seeing this photo and share our Patriotism, a few Twitter users took offense to this imagery and for this we are sincerely sorry. Our Twitter post was never intended to diminish the gravity of September 11th and has since been removed. — Ledo Pizza (@LedoPizza) September 11, 2019