John Bolton is out … and Max Boot is all in, baby:
John Bolton was bad. His departure might be worse, writes @MaxBoot https://t.co/ff4kH1ha22
— Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) September 10, 2019
You can set your watch by this stuff. You really can.
LMFAO like clockwork. pic.twitter.com/n09IfZtrDJ
— Jocher (@JocherXbox) September 10, 2019
LMAAOOOOOO Max Boot does not disappoint pic.twitter.com/gi7Skg3pw8
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 10, 2019
This timeline is the best. Max is so bad at this.
— Curtis Spicoli (@bginna) September 10, 2019
Imagine if he came back… AND THEN WAS FIRED AGAIN!
!!?
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 10, 2019
— Jerry Bohl, Jr. (@jr_bohl) September 10, 2019
The Only Thing Worse Than Bolton Is No Bolton, And The Only Thing Worse Than No Bolton Is Bolton
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 10, 2019
Are y’all following?
Someone in the White House should suggest Max Boot as a replacement just to see Max Boot's subsequent columns about the deep wisdom of the Trump administration.
— Magnifico 0.1K 👑 (@MagnificoIX) September 10, 2019
Max Boot Was Bad. His Departure Could Be Worse, Writes Max Boot https://t.co/voHocM0UpN
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 10, 2019
The only thing that makes this better (or worse)?
which is worse, Trump with Bolton or Trump without? Yes.
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 10, 2019
You guys.
Maybe they’re actually the same person? pic.twitter.com/ypg9gAxGDx
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 10, 2019