Stacey Abrams is feeling pretty good about Georgia Dems’ chances in 2020:

Democrats are in a position in 2020 to replicate and expand upon what my campaign accomplished in 2018. In fact, we are better positioned now. The trends are unmistakable and, with full investment and the right strategy, victory is within our reach. Now, let’s get it done. pic.twitter.com/zslAZDxbOB — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) September 9, 2019

Wait, wait … do you guys see what we see?

…so is this graph an admission from Governor @StaceyAbrams that she actually didn't win? #gapol https://t.co/nv5C6KioZf — Jack Pandol (@jackpandol) September 9, 2019

So you finally admit you didn't win? — Inappropriate conservative firebrand (@bgamron) September 9, 2019

Is this an admission that you didn't win? — Jake R. (@jaker1419) September 9, 2019

That’s … kinda what it looks like, yeah.

Whoa… Stacey Abrams shares graph showing she didn't win the Georgia gubernatorial race…#GApol https://t.co/0fg4NhF8hG — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) September 9, 2019

Is this your admission that you lost? Or are you going to keep pretending? — Scully 🇺🇸 (@dhighway61) September 9, 2019

"victory is within reach" so you admit you were defeated? finally! — random thoughts (@musings_n) September 9, 2019

Well, let’s see. Abrams also has a playbook:

Georgia is the premier battleground state in 2020. Democrats must invest, we must compete, and we must win. That’s why today I released The Abrams Playbook: The Strategy and Path to Victory in 2020. Check it out:https://t.co/TFBMq9TYIR — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) September 9, 2019

And according to that:

From The Abrams Playbook: "I am not Georgia's governor." pic.twitter.com/vyhmWyOXzg — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) September 9, 2019

Amazing — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 9, 2019

The only thing that could make this more amazing is that she thinks this is supposed to inspire Georgia Dems: