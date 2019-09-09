Bill de Blasio isn’t just determined to lose; he’s determined to go down in flames:
As President, I would issue a robot tax for corporations displacing humans, and create a federal agency to oversee automation. https://t.co/W9JWIFFDaN
This sounds promising:
To start, my plan calls for a new federal agency, the Federal Automation and Worker Protection Agency (FAWPA), to oversee automation and safeguard jobs and communities.
FAWPA would create a permitting process for any company seeking to increase automation that would displace workers. Approval of those plans would be conditioned on protecting workers; if their jobs are eliminated through automation, the company would be required to offer their workers new jobs with equal pay, or a severance package in line with their tenure at the company.
Additionally, my plan would close tax loopholes worth hundreds of billions of dollars for corporations that invest in automation and then often deduct it on their taxes, even if they know that their “investment” will likely destroy their employees’ jobs.
Lastly, my proposal would institute a “robot tax” on large companies that eliminate jobs through increased automation and fail to provide adequate replacement jobs. They’d be required to pay five years of payroll taxes up front for each employee eliminated. That revenue would go right into a new generation of labor-intensive, high-employment infrastructure projects and new jobs in areas such as health care and green energy that would provide new employment. Displaced workers would be guaranteed new jobs created in these fields at comparable salaries.
Will the robots pay taxes?
Great question! Another one: How is Bill de Blasio a real person?
I think you’re a robot. pic.twitter.com/USzJvhU9rw
Robots have more personality, actually.
Can we replace you with a robot?
New York City could do a lot worse than a robot mayor, that’s for damn sure.
beyond parody. https://t.co/MDVJFc2T1x
Lol
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
You're an idiot. https://t.co/w9kl2v6eJw
You are terrible
