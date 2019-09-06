It’s the narrative that just won’t die.

Amy Klobuchar must’ve figured Beto O’Rourke was really onto something when he decided to re-up the thoroughly debunked conspiracy theory about Stacey Abrams being robbed of the Georgia governorship, because she’s doing it, too:

Here's your Friday reminder that if the GA Secretary of State hadn’t been allowed to hold back 53,000 voter registrations, Stacey Abrams would be the Governor of Georgia right now. We have to stop the discrimination at the ballot box and restore the Voting Rights Act! — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 6, 2019

Here’s your Friday reminder that Democrats are everything they accuse the Right of being.

As I was saying about totemic mendacity. https://t.co/8tjLdZrdrs — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) September 6, 2019

More delegitimizing American election results https://t.co/ag9CqsruGv — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 6, 2019

Here @amyklobuchar uses a Sharpie to extend votes for Stacey Abrams to show she was clearly the winner in Georgia. https://t.co/ko4cPUXCIw — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 6, 2019

Here @amyklobuchar uses a Sharpie to extend votes for Stacey Abrams to show she was clearly the winner in Georgia: https://t.co/ko4cPUXCIw pic.twitter.com/SDp5B3j0V7 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 6, 2019

OK, well this is just a LITTLE embarrassing, @amyklobuchar: 1,978,408 minus 1,923,685 = 54,723… "…if the GA Secretary of State hadn’t been allowed to hold back 53,000 voter registrations, Stacey Abrams would be the Governor of Georgia right now…" 54,723 > 53,000… https://t.co/ko4cPUXCIw pic.twitter.com/yOMLDEpLmp — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 6, 2019

You managed to get the civics, facts, and math wrong to promote this conspiracy. 1) Any of those 53K could still vote w/ an id: https://t.co/JmePNyJRiS 2) Even if those were all legit voters that did not vote and ALL voted for Abrams, she lost by 54,723. https://t.co/lQRymr80YM — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 6, 2019

Funny how your party cries foul everytime you lose a election but the status quo is just fine when you win — Robert Smith (@RobertS71494497) September 6, 2019

This is a complete lie. — Edu-ma-cated Country Girl 🌻 (@Edu_CountryGirl) September 6, 2019

Here's your Friday reminder that Amy Klobuchar is lying to you and weaponizing identity politics because her party has nothing to offer. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) September 6, 2019

This is a lie. Why are repeating such falsehoods? https://t.co/FrquCichgu — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 6, 2019

Simple: because they can.

Because our little bitch clown firefighters do not care about lies as long as they are spewed on the aisle they sit on… you know the same side that @brianstelter sits on — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) September 6, 2019

Coming up with make believe stories and claiming the elections are rigged is cool again Remember when our media stated this very thing was an attack on our freedom https://t.co/8EDBvRSoyG — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) September 6, 2019

It’s not an attack when Dems do it. When Dems do it, it’s just asking legitimate questions.

Any day now we will see great and unbiased fact checkers like @GlennKesslerWP come save us from the very thing they say was an attack on our democracy…. claiming elections are rigged https://t.co/8EDBvRSoyG — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) September 6, 2019

The press failing to push back on this lie the Dems keep repeating is a major stain on the industry… https://t.co/BLLJO3k3Bm — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 6, 2019

These stains are never coming out. Meanwhile:

Yep. Trump is the divisive one undermining our country, y’all. 🙄 https://t.co/bhhIgwQzhL — BombshellSquad (@RedStateBlonde) September 6, 2019

We can’t decide who’s more pathetic: the media or the Democrats. Since they’re pretty much one and the same now, maybe it doesn’t matter.

Trump lies constantly. But when you have most Democrats lying about a simple thing, like the GA Governor's race…and have Presidential candidates repeating the lie… …pretty hard to pick out the heroes. And if your argument is 'they lie less than Trump!"…well… pic.twitter.com/vLB9Qx7bvy — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 6, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.