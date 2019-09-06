It’s the narrative that just won’t die.

Amy Klobuchar must’ve figured Beto O’Rourke was really onto something when he decided to re-up the thoroughly debunked conspiracy theory about Stacey Abrams being robbed of the Georgia governorship, because she’s doing it, too:

Here’s your Friday reminder that Democrats are everything they accuse the Right of being.

Trending

Simple: because they can.

It’s not an attack when Dems do it. When Dems do it, it’s just asking legitimate questions.

These stains are never coming out. Meanwhile:

We can’t decide who’s more pathetic: the media or the Democrats. Since they’re pretty much one and the same now, maybe it doesn’t matter.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy KlobuchargeorgiaStacey Abramsvoter suppression