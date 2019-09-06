Yesterday, Beto O’Rourke proudly boarded the Bolt bus to get from New York to Boston because it was “the lower carbon option.”

Beto O’Rourke spox says that he is indeed taking the Bolt bus from NY to Boston bc it pollutes less. Airport travel/security "takes nearly every bit of time as the 4 hr Bolt ride – so why not choose the lower carbon option?" — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 5, 2019

But as Iowahawk points out, if Beto were really serious about saving the planet, he’d do a lot more than take the bus:

You know what pollutes less and uses less energy than taking the bus? Calling off a fatally doomed presidential campaign that has become a national joke https://t.co/5OIstUXQsg — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 6, 2019

or a skateboard, whatever — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 6, 2019

He’s right, you know.

Perfect.

Lmao — furstenberg (@apfurste) September 6, 2019

Iowahawk for POTUS.

My favorite is that the plane is still going to make that trip burning up energy with or without him. — Tom Schneeberg (@TomSchneeberg) September 6, 2019

Beto: climb up on top of this Starbucks counter and say that to my face! — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) September 6, 2019

We’d love to see that, actually. Unfortunately, we’re probably going to see this instead:

we're eventually going to have politicians wearing hair shirts, self-flagellating with cat o' nine tails, and showing off their stigmata, aren't we — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 6, 2019

Count on it.