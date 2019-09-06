Yesterday, Beto O’Rourke proudly boarded the Bolt bus to get from New York to Boston because it was “the lower carbon option.”

But as Iowahawk points out, if Beto were really serious about saving the planet, he’d do a lot more than take the bus:

He’s right, you know.

Trending

Perfect.

Iowahawk for POTUS.

We’d love to see that, actually. Unfortunately, we’re probably going to see this instead:

Count on it.

