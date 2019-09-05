Why should Debra Messing have all the bigoted fun? Turns out, Tom Arnold also enjoys shaming minorities who support Donald Trump.

When this tweeter called Messing out for her bigotry and pointed out that Messing had retweeted Tom Arnold:

Here’s how Arnold saw fit to respond:

Does it make Tom feel better to crap on Jews who don’t vote the way he wants them to? We have no doubt that they appreciate being diagnosed as mentally ill by the illustrious Dr. Tom Arnold.

Don’t like that some Jews support Donald Trump, Tom? Fine. That’s your prerogative. But sliming them as mentally ill because you disagree with them only makes you as vile a bigot as you claim Trump is.

***

