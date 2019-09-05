Why should Debra Messing have all the bigoted fun? Turns out, Tom Arnold also enjoys shaming minorities who support Donald Trump.

When this tweeter called Messing out for her bigotry and pointed out that Messing had retweeted Tom Arnold:

@DebraMessing not only said thank you do someone for saying black people are mentally ill if they support Trump, but now she's retweeting Tom Arnold. She thinks Trump is bigoted? What about her thinking black people are mentally ill for supporting Trump. pic.twitter.com/smCvT4I6R1 — Diane (@SoCalValleyGal) September 5, 2019

Here’s how Arnold saw fit to respond:

Jews are mentally ill for supporting Trump too if it makes you feel any better — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 5, 2019

Does it make Tom feel better to crap on Jews who don’t vote the way he wants them to? We have no doubt that they appreciate being diagnosed as mentally ill by the illustrious Dr. Tom Arnold.

Don’t like that some Jews support Donald Trump, Tom? Fine. That’s your prerogative. But sliming them as mentally ill because you disagree with them only makes you as vile a bigot as you claim Trump is.

***

Related:

Debra Messing doubles down, agrees that no sane black person would ever vote for Trump