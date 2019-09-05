As Twitchy told you yesterday, Dan Rather couldn’t resist the urge to weigh in on Sharpiegate:

The irony of Dan Rather complaining about a doctored document was not lost on us … but it was evidently lost on the “Morning Joe” crew:

Trending

Because of course.

Heh.

Probably.

Oh well, in any event, at least we’ve learned a valuable lesson:

Good to know.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dan RatherDonald TrumpmapMorning JoeSharpieSharpiegate