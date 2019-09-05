As Twitchy told you yesterday, Dan Rather couldn’t resist the urge to weigh in on Sharpiegate:
In the REAL world, a devastating hurricane is heading up the eastern coast of the U.S. But who needs the truth, when you have a sharpie, an old map, and a fragile ego with a vested interested in name checking Alabama?
— Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 4, 2019
The irony of Dan Rather complaining about a doctored document was not lost on us … but it was evidently lost on the “Morning Joe” crew:
So @Morning_Joe had DAN RATHER on to talk about Trump's Alabama Hurricane map……… pic.twitter.com/UFwucg5SnV
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 5, 2019
Because of course.
“As an expert in faked documents, let me tell you…"
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) September 5, 2019
Heh.
Probably.
Oh well, in any event, at least we’ve learned a valuable lesson:
Good to know.