As Twitchy told you yesterday, Dan Rather couldn’t resist the urge to weigh in on Sharpiegate:

In the REAL world, a devastating hurricane is heading up the eastern coast of the U.S. But who needs the truth, when you have a sharpie, an old map, and a fragile ego with a vested interested in name checking Alabama? — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 4, 2019

The irony of Dan Rather complaining about a doctored document was not lost on us … but it was evidently lost on the “Morning Joe” crew:

So @Morning_Joe had DAN RATHER on to talk about Trump's Alabama Hurricane map……… pic.twitter.com/UFwucg5SnV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 5, 2019

Because of course.

“As an expert in faked documents, let me tell you…" — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) September 5, 2019

Heh.

Probably.

Oh well, in any event, at least we’ve learned a valuable lesson:

Good to know.