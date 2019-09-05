There’s something to be said for resisting the urge to spout off on something you don’t know a lot about. Unfortunately for so many gun control advocates, they don’t let a lack of knowledge stand in their way.

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Donna Edwards was on MSNBC earlier, where she made what she no doubt thought was a great argument for gun control. Spoiler alert: It was not a great argument for gun control. It was not a great argument, period.

Watch:

Former Rep. @DonnaFEdwards (D): Shooters mow down

"thousands" with "automatic rifles" using "high-capacity ammunition" every single year. According to the FBI, out of the 10,982 people who were killed by guns, 403 were killed with a rifle in 2017.https://t.co/v77IsQFrw0 pic.twitter.com/ZdxREpIPae — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 5, 2019

The Washington Examiner’s Julio Rosas also points out that “blunt objects, such as clubs and hammers, killed 467 people, with hands, fists, and feet killing 696 in 2017.” Maybe they were automatic hammers? Or high-capacity fists?

Morons. And yet, they get an audience. — Patchouli Jim (@PatchouliJim) September 5, 2019

They just say whatever they want now. — Joel Hernandez (@BadOldDays) September 5, 2019

And they do it because they know that the odds are slim that the media Guardians of Truth will ever call them out on it.