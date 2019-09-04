As Twitchy told you earlier, Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson was mocked pretty mercilessly for a tweet claiming that prayer may have had something to do with potential Hurricane Dorian victims being spared. Williamson ultimately deleted her tweet.

Marianne Williamson has deleted this tweet pic.twitter.com/YdLRD7UfoZ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 4, 2019

But she’s not finished with the conversation:

I was born and raised in Texas so I’ve seen it. Millions of people today are praying that Dorian turn away from land, and treating those people with mockery or condescension because they believe it could help is part of how the overly secularized Left has lost lots of voters. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) September 4, 2019

How very Republican of you. — Kay Zed (@KayZed14) September 4, 2019

When I was growing up there was a vital religious Left. It is BECAUSE of my spiritual views that I’m a Democrat. The idea that religious or spiritual people should find no home in the Democratic Party is hardly the view of someone wanting to win in 2020. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) September 4, 2019

Bingo.

She's actually right here. Mocking peoples faith does not earn votes — Human Affairs (@AffairsHuman) September 4, 2019

This is true. Even a broken crystal ball is right twice a day https://t.co/OzKa007lQH — Daniella Greenbaum Davis (@DGreenbaum) September 4, 2019

This may be the smartest political statement made by a Democratic candidate for President this cycle. https://t.co/48x166mgOH — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 4, 2019

Unlike so many of her fellow Dems.

They don’t even believe they’ve lost voters. https://t.co/7MYdnONVK7 — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) September 4, 2019

***

Related:

Huh? Kirsten Gillibrand’s take on pro-life Democrats should come as news to a lot pro-lifers