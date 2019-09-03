Earlier this year, the Washington Free Beacon’s Alex Griswold put together a fantastic supercut reimagining the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates as Michael Scott quotes:

My latest: The 2020 Dems as Michael Scott quotes https://t.co/dw0eG3dTw2 pic.twitter.com/ndhxU3vw4N — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 21, 2019

We figured that would be tough to top. And we were right. But dammit if this thread from Lutheran pastor and Federalist senior contributor Hans Fiene isn’t up to the challenge:

2020 Presidential Candidates as people I knew in college: — Hans Fiene (@HansFiene) September 3, 2019

Sit back and enjoy:

Guy who wrote super creepy short stories in creative writing class: pic.twitter.com/d1ie0Ycs5F — Hans Fiene (@HansFiene) September 3, 2019

R.A. who called the police when freshman kids smoked pot: pic.twitter.com/NVcIemL0tn — Hans Fiene (@HansFiene) September 3, 2019

R.A. who smoked pot with freshman kids: pic.twitter.com/d2K6bOIkqA — Hans Fiene (@HansFiene) September 3, 2019

20th century American poetry professor who made you buy her husband's book of garbage poems: pic.twitter.com/IEfnvzFaOa — Hans Fiene (@HansFiene) September 3, 2019

Girl with "Coexist" bumper sticker on dorm door who threw non-vegan parfait at cafeteria employee. pic.twitter.com/xJYUYA2L6I — Hans Fiene (@HansFiene) September 3, 2019

Male feminist grad assistant. pic.twitter.com/wQdqOY1yFT — Hans Fiene (@HansFiene) September 3, 2019

Guy who would never wear a coat to class in the winter: pic.twitter.com/8lZbHOWOsr — Hans Fiene (@HansFiene) September 3, 2019

Your roommate's mom who would waterboard you through the phone whenever he was off doing party boy stuff and you were trying not to rat him out. pic.twitter.com/RGIU2B41Jz — Hans Fiene (@HansFiene) September 3, 2019

Guy who never did the reading, constantly got key details wrong in his papers, but still managed to BS his way to a BA (IOW, me): pic.twitter.com/FKyghtridN — Hans Fiene (@HansFiene) September 3, 2019

Girl you try to impress by saying "actually, I'm more of a libertarian." pic.twitter.com/RoRmc99VbK — Hans Fiene (@HansFiene) September 3, 2019

And last (and quite possibly least):

Replacement roommate who is somehow worse than your first roommate. pic.twitter.com/TFySbWXmSU — Hans Fiene (@HansFiene) September 3, 2019

Perfection.

