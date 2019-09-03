We don’t usually focus posts on Twitter randos, but we’ll make an exception for @urfeministboss, whose hot gun control take has racked up a buttload of likes and retweets:

It’s not a smart take by any stretch of the imagination. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have value. After all, without it, we might never have been gifted with this fantastic thread from Emily Zanotti rebutting such a stupid argument.

Please to enjoy:

What is the waiting period for your vagina? Also, I live in Illinois and, unlike firearm owners, I did not have to get a vagina identification card. https://t.co/MwQAMNiYqY — Emily “Al Fredo” Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 3, 2019

Also, unless you’re waving it around all day, you’re carrying your vagina concealed. Did you have to take classes and get a permit for that? — Emily “Al Fredo” Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 3, 2019

And here’s hoping your next date doesn’t need to submit to an FBI background check just to get access to your vag. More intense vag access might even require explicit Federal permission. — Emily “Al Fredo” Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 3, 2019

Oh! And if you live in CA or a handful of other states, don’t forget to provide a photo and detailed description of your vag to the appropriate regulating body. Tasteful shots, please. — Emily “Al Fredo” Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 3, 2019

The good news is, you probably don’t live in New Jersey, where you’ll have to undergo a psychological evaluation before you use your vagina. — Emily “Al Fredo” Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 3, 2019

In some states, you’ll have to find friends and neighbors for a regulating body to interview about your potential vagina use. Hope you’ve been spreading the love! — Emily “Al Fredo” Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 3, 2019

In MA, there’s a waiting period and a check that require your vagina have two letters of reference and that you visit a designated police official to get fingerprinted and to discuss your vagina use in a one-on-one interview. — Emily “Al Fredo” Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 3, 2019

At least four states ration use of your vagina to one sale per month. Make it a good one! — Emily “Al Fredo” Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 3, 2019

Oh! And then there’s “microstamping.” To make sure your vagina doesn’t fall into the wrong hands, some states require your vag to get a tiny serial number burned into it for identification purposes. — Emily “Al Fredo” Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 3, 2019

And finally, I hope you’re not interested in traveling, going to school, or going out to eat plus vagina. Can’t carry that sh*t on planes, trains, in most taxis, and into anywhere with a “vagina free zone” sign. — Emily “Al Fredo” Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 3, 2019

We’re almost tempted to take up smoking just so we can have a cigarette. Whew!

This thread is hilarious. — Apocalit (@listolyman) September 3, 2019

You've NAILED it with this thread. Awesome job @emzanotti !! — Galaxy Being (@Chaplainjz) September 3, 2019