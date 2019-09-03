We don’t usually focus posts on Twitter randos, but we’ll make an exception for @urfeministboss, whose hot gun control take has racked up a buttload of likes and retweets:

It’s not a smart take by any stretch of the imagination. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have value. After all, without it, we might never have been gifted with this fantastic thread from Emily Zanotti rebutting such a stupid argument.

Please to enjoy:

We’re almost tempted to take up smoking just so we can have a cigarette. Whew!

