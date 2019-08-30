Earlier this week, Donald Trump lamented the state of “the new Fox News,” saying “Fox isn’t working for us anymore.”

Brit Hume and Guy Benson — along with many others — reminded Trump that Fox News isn’t supposed to work for him. But just in case Trump wasn’t listening, yesterday, Neil Cavuto reminded him a little more loudly and forcefully:

Trending

Bravo.

Should be fun to watch all the Fox News hall monitors discover a strange new respect for Cavuto and Fox.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpfox newsNeil Cavuto