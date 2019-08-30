Earlier this week, Donald Trump lamented the state of “the new Fox News,” saying “Fox isn’t working for us anymore.”

….I don’t want to Win for myself, I only want to Win for the people. The New @FoxNews is letting millions of GREAT people down! We have to start looking for a new News Outlet. Fox isn’t working for us anymore! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

Brit Hume and Guy Benson — along with many others — reminded Trump that Fox News isn’t supposed to work for him. But just in case Trump wasn’t listening, yesterday, Neil Cavuto reminded him a little more loudly and forcefully:

Check out Neil's latest Common Sense pic.twitter.com/Iwg9ZrxDeH — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) August 29, 2019

"Mr. President, we don't work for you. I don't work for you," Fox News host Neil Cavuto said in the closing monologue of his show. "My job is to cover you, not fawn over you or rip you. Just report on you." pic.twitter.com/owHC2gwd0u — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 30, 2019

Bravo.

Neil Cavuto is one of the realest dudes on Fox News. pic.twitter.com/3uK0sKjaS9 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 30, 2019

GO OFF KING https://t.co/SJMp81mJko — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 30, 2019

You could say he

(•_•)

( •_•)>⌐■-■

(⌐■_■)

Neil’d it — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 30, 2019

Should be fun to watch all the Fox News hall monitors discover a strange new respect for Cavuto and Fox.