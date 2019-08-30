Well, nobody saw this coming:
Joe Walsh won’t rule out third party bid: “I think there is certainly room.”https://t.co/42akGiP2OB
— Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 29, 2019
More from RealClear Politics:
None of this is a stunt, he insists — Walsh wants the Republican nomination. “I have been an announced candidate for three days and I feel like I have been in a 112-round heavyweight boxing match,” he said, likening his candidacy to “walking around naked” so that everyone can “go after me.”
“There is no way in God’s green Earth I would put myself through this — there is no way I would do this — unless I was doing this to win.”
And if he doesn’t wrestle back control of the Grand Old Party, “then who knows? I think there is certainly room for a viable third-party challenge next year.”
Of course Joe Walsh thinks there’s room. Because of course he does.
So that lasted four days.
— JWF (@JammieWF) August 29, 2019
This friggin’ guy.
"whatever keeps the grift going," he probably continued
— CORDENTHUSIAST (@cordenthusiast) August 29, 2019
Grifting, grifting, grifting towards freedom. H/t @four4thefire. https://t.co/hJRBGrS5aI
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 29, 2019