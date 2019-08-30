Well, nobody saw this coming:

More from RealClear Politics:

None of this is a stunt, he insists — Walsh wants the Republican nomination. “I have been an announced candidate for three days and I feel like I have been in a 112-round heavyweight boxing match,” he said, likening his candidacy to “walking around naked” so that everyone can “go after me.”

“There is no way in God’s green Earth I would put myself through this — there is no way I would do this — unless I was doing this to win.”

And if he doesn’t wrestle back control of the Grand Old Party, “then who knows? I think there is certainly room for a viable third-party challenge next year.”