Dana Loesch is one of the many people who managed to enjoy Dave Chappelle’s “Sticks and Stones” comedy special despite countless warnings from the Wokeness Cops:

Dave Chappelle’s “Sticks and Stones” was hilarious. Glad someone is sticking it to the cancel culture and encouraging people to laugh again. 🤘🏼 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 28, 2019

Apparently Loesch forgot to consult our old pal, #BlackLivesMatter torchbearer Deray Mckesson, before deciding that Chappelle was entertaining:

What’s wrong, Deray?

Sigh, indeed.

God forbid someone you dislike should find a comedian funny. — RogueMillennielle💁🏼‍♀️ (@RMillennielle) August 30, 2019

It's clearly blasphemous to agree with someone you might not get along with otherwise. — Rusty (@RussellShackle) August 30, 2019

It's a funny show. You afraid people may watch it? — AggAssault73 (@AAssault73) August 30, 2019

You just can’t please some people.