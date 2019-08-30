Dana Loesch is one of the many people who managed to enjoy Dave Chappelle’s “Sticks and Stones” comedy special despite countless warnings from the Wokeness Cops:

Apparently Loesch forgot to consult our old pal, #BlackLivesMatter torchbearer Deray Mckesson, before deciding that Chappelle was entertaining:

What’s wrong, Deray?

Sigh, indeed.

You just can’t please some people.

