On the heels of the Lawrence O’Donnell debacle, MSNBC’s managed to find another way to remind us that they’re awful.

They’ve been promoting Al Sharpton for eight years, everybody:

Eight years of giving that piece of garbage another national platform. Eight years. And there’s no end in sight.

Mais oui!

It really is.

Heh.

Give yourselves a hand, MSNBC.

