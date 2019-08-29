On the heels of the Lawrence O’Donnell debacle, MSNBC’s managed to find another way to remind us that they’re awful.
They’ve been promoting Al Sharpton for eight years, everybody:
Congrats to @TheRevAl and the @PoliticsNation team for 8 years on @MSNBC! pic.twitter.com/944wc3wPIn
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 29, 2019
Eight years of giving that piece of garbage another national platform. Eight years. And there’s no end in sight.
The one who spurred a pogrom against Jews?
— Confused soul (@cyaniink) August 29, 2019
Mais oui!
Nice that @MSNBC is such a safe space for violent bigots https://t.co/TJqSBglkhy
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 29, 2019
Look, everybody deserves a place where they can feel at home and just be themselves. If you’re a bloodstained antisemite, that place is @MSNBC.
It’s the Cheers bar but for Jew-haters.
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 29, 2019
It really is.
Sharps: Afternoon everybody!
Everyone: Jews!
— Gert B. Frobe (@ThumblessGrasp) August 29, 2019
Heh.
Celebrating a tax cheat and race baiter who else but MSNBC… pic.twitter.com/fPVYGwxyb2
— JackMan (@JackMan95550730) August 29, 2019
Give yourselves a hand, MSNBC.
— Paul (@heavyweight_nyc) August 29, 2019