On the heels of the Lawrence O’Donnell debacle, MSNBC’s managed to find another way to remind us that they’re awful.

They’ve been promoting Al Sharpton for eight years, everybody:

Eight years of giving that piece of garbage another national platform. Eight years. And there’s no end in sight.

The one who spurred a pogrom against Jews? — Confused soul (@cyaniink) August 29, 2019

Nice that @MSNBC is such a safe space for violent bigots https://t.co/TJqSBglkhy — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 29, 2019

Look, everybody deserves a place where they can feel at home and just be themselves. If you’re a bloodstained antisemite, that place is @MSNBC. It’s the Cheers bar but for Jew-haters. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 29, 2019

Sharps: Afternoon everybody!

Everyone: Jews! — Gert B. Frobe (@ThumblessGrasp) August 29, 2019

Celebrating a tax cheat and race baiter who else but MSNBC… pic.twitter.com/fPVYGwxyb2 — JackMan (@JackMan95550730) August 29, 2019

Give yourselves a hand, MSNBC.