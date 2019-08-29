James Mattis is a genuinely good man. He served honorably in the military and honorably as U.S. Secretary of Defense. When Donald Trump essentially forced Mattis out, he did our country a great disservice.

Mattis breaks his silence: “I did as well as I could for as long as I could. When my concrete solutions and strategic advice, especially keeping faith with our allies, no longer resonated, it was time to resign.” https://t.co/Sqxt0xNi4L — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 28, 2019

Unlike Mattis, Soledad O’Brien is not a good person. She’s actually a pretty terrible person. Case in point:

Whiny Puppy Mattis: “I did as well as I could for as long as I could.” One interesting thing Trump has revealed is the utter lack of leadership and courage that those in leadership positions pretend they have—but fully lack. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) August 29, 2019

With all due respect, Soledad, get bent.

Seriously, who the hell does she think she is?

This is a pretty bad line of attack. What did you expect him to do? What would have exemplified the leadership and courage you say he lacks? https://t.co/J0LmncY5fq — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 29, 2019

Whiny puppy? Mattis? Are you out of your mind? This man has a career showing more courage in…. oh, forget it. I mean, really,, if you are going to call this general a whiny puppy, what's the use? — Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) August 29, 2019

I’m sure Mad Dog has taken better insults than this…… https://t.co/8xX96m3huF — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 29, 2019

Say that to General Mattis’s face… pic.twitter.com/SA12VUdFeF — Tracy Nickels-Bishop (@JusticeBlaze) August 29, 2019

You are a small petty little thing without half his integrity. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 29, 2019

Get back to us when you’ve led grown adults into armed combat, you petty little hack. — Mark “BBQ addict” C 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) August 29, 2019

You aren’t fit to shine his shoes, lady. — Mike Orso (@MikeOrso2) August 29, 2019

“Whiny puppy” Mattis spent a lifetime supporting and defending the Constitution in often dangerous places. Sit down. — Joe Smith (@joesmithactual) August 29, 2019

I think it is hilarious to watch people, that just a few months ago were praising Comey (who got taken to the woodshed today by the DOJ IG report)… …now attacking the integrity of Mattis. It shows how little facts have to do with their critiques. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 29, 2019

Imagine being Soledad O'Brien—who spends her time scolding the CEO of Twitter for eating chicken sandwiches from a Problematic™ fast food chain—and thinking you're in a position to judge *James Mattis* about things like courage and leadership. https://t.co/sO8ySYKLCj — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) August 29, 2019

We’d rather not imagine being Soledad O’Brien … it can’t be much fun.