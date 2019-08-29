James Mattis is a genuinely good man. He served honorably in the military and honorably as U.S. Secretary of Defense. When Donald Trump essentially forced Mattis out, he did our country a great disservice.

Unlike Mattis, Soledad O’Brien is not a good person. She’s actually a pretty terrible person. Case in point:

With all due respect, Soledad, get bent.

Seriously, who the hell does she think she is?

We’d rather not imagine being Soledad O’Brien … it can’t be much fun.

Tags: courageDonald TrumpJames MattisleadershipMad Dog MattisSoledad O'Brien