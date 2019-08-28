Dave Chappelle takes no prisoners in his new comedy special. Which is bad news for the Wokeness Brigade, but good news for everyone who’s not afraid of a little inconvenient truth.

Chappelle’s not afraid of tackling controversial issues. So, naturally, he touched on abortion. His audience thought they knew where he was going … and then he pulled the rug right out from under them:

Dave Chappelle, right after getting females to cheer when he says abortion is a “woman’s decision alone”: “But ladies, if you choose to have the kid, guys don’t have to pay for it. That’s on you. If you can kill the kid, then we damn sure should be able to just abandon it.” — Political Sock (@PoliticalSock) August 27, 2019

Chappelle on abortion & child support… goes from super woke to MRA at record speed. 😂🤣pic.twitter.com/bebtTCgDwC — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 28, 2019

Holy moly.

Brilliant stuff — Adam Kern 👾 (@KernNuts) August 28, 2019

Oh boy he hit the nail on the head there. — catie lord (@tudsgrl) August 28, 2019

Harsh, but he raises a valid point. — Ursa Minor (@AysaJaysa) August 27, 2019

Whoa!! A little cold, hard truth between the eyes, or what? — Jo Merrell (@jomertn) August 28, 2019

I can't really argue with him on that one. If men aren't included in the decision to kill a baby or not, then they aren't obligated to support a baby. — TheBIArchitect (@BIArchitectess) August 27, 2019

That bait and switch though… “It’s all your choice! Yours alone! But if it get to kill it, I get to abandon it.” 😂🤣😂🤣 — Angry Philosopher On Drugs (@thealitybites) August 28, 2019

no one saw it coming 😂😂 — Kingsford Wamp (@KingsfordWamp) August 28, 2019

He set them up to cheer killing their unborn child with absolutely no restrictions, then zinged them for their audacity to be able to morally KILL but deny men the moral right to abandon. He wasn’t defending abandonment, he was exposing their own depravity. — Lady Bee (@ChurnDashSlash) August 28, 2019

Did he nail them or what?

No one in media right now is more brilliant about exposing the cognitive dissonance of the outrage culture. — Political Sock (@PoliticalSock) August 27, 2019

