As Twitchy reported, this afternoon, Lawrence O’Donnell admitted to — but did not apologize for — his “error in judgment” in choosing to report a story on Trump’s loans being co-signed by Russian oligarchs.

If Lawrence is planning on revealing his lone anonymous source for the scoop, there’s really no need. @redsteeze has already figured it out:

Makes sense.

Suppose we all knew it, really.

