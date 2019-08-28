As Twitchy reported, this afternoon, Lawrence O’Donnell admitted to — but did not apologize for — his “error in judgment” in choosing to report a story on Trump’s loans being co-signed by Russian oligarchs.

Last night I made an error in judgment by reporting an item about the president’s finances that didn’t go through our rigorous verification and standards process. I shouldn’t have reported it and I was wrong to discuss it on the air. I will address the issue on my show tonight. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) August 28, 2019

If Lawrence is planning on revealing his lone anonymous source for the scoop, there’s really no need. @redsteeze has already figured it out:

Makes sense.

I KNEW IT — Roger ATX (@RogerRogerATX) August 28, 2019

Suppose we all knew it, really.