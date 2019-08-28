Earlier this month, Donald Trump slammed Fox News over a poll that showed several Democratic candidates ahead of him. Obviously, the only explanation is that Fox News has changed and something’s wrong with them. “Special Report” anchor Bret Baier responded to the president’s criticism by emphasizing that Fox’s polling was sound:

"Fox has not changed. We have a news side and and an opinion side. Mr. President, we've invited you on Special Report many times. We'd love to have you back on. We cover it fair, balanced, and unafraid."@BretBaier responds to @realDonaldTrump criticism.https://t.co/rWxWi9CT7E pic.twitter.com/kwg8afF3Mr — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 20, 2019

Well, this morning, Trump was back to complaining about “the new Fox News”:

….I don’t want to Win for myself, I only want to Win for the people. The New @FoxNews is letting millions of GREAT people down! We have to start looking for a new News Outlet. Fox isn’t working for us anymore! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

Looking for a new News Outlet? What, exactly, does that mean? Finding a “news outlet” that only tells the president what he wants to hear? Because that would be — dare we say it? — Very Fake News.

My take: Trump understands that there's a fringe culture (one that mostly lives online) that'll support him almost unconditionally. When he says Fox isn't working for "us," he's speaking to a small group that he thinks will help him pressure Fox to elevate Pro-Trump coverage. https://t.co/rqMzzi9Tbd — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) August 28, 2019

I think this is right. Working the refs. https://t.co/7WLkBtlWQD — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 28, 2019

Trump is making it very clear that Fox News just isn’t working for him anymore. And Baier’s “Special Report” predecessor Brit Hume has some thoughts about that:

Fox News isn’t supposed to work for you. https://t.co/kQDY4UKv8z — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 28, 2019

As does Fox News contributor Guy Benson:

We don’t work for you. https://t.co/xqcmJJPOqc — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 28, 2019

Fox News has several personalities who aren’t shy about their support of Donald Trump: Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Lou Dobbs, to name just a few. But it’s not Fox News’ job to stroke Donald Trump’s — or any other president or politician’s — ego. Journalists like Bret Baier, Brit Hume, and Guy Benson are so respected in their industry because they work hard to hold all sides accountable.