Earlier this month, Donald Trump slammed Fox News over a poll that showed several Democratic candidates ahead of him. Obviously, the only explanation is that Fox News has changed and something’s wrong with them. “Special Report” anchor Bret Baier responded to the president’s criticism by emphasizing that Fox’s polling was sound:

Well, this morning, Trump was back to complaining about “the new Fox News”:

Looking for a new News Outlet? What, exactly, does that mean? Finding a “news outlet” that only tells the president what he wants to hear? Because that would be — dare we say it? — Very Fake News.

Trump is making it very clear that Fox News just isn’t working for him anymore. And Baier’s “Special Report” predecessor Brit Hume has some thoughts about that:

As does Fox News contributor Guy Benson:

Fox News has several personalities who aren’t shy about their support of Donald Trump: Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Lou Dobbs, to name just a few. But it’s not Fox News’ job to stroke Donald Trump’s — or any other president or politician’s — ego. Journalists like Bret Baier, Brit Hume, and Guy Benson are so respected in their industry because they work hard to hold all sides accountable.

