I’ve been waiting for this Tweet. https://t.co/BGHpd4Pm9m — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 27, 2019

Can you believe it? I’m at 94% approval in the Republican Party, and have Three Stooges running against me. One is “Mr. Appalachian Trail” who was actually in Argentina for bad reasons…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019

….Another is a one-time BAD Congressman from Illinois who lost in his second term by a landslide, then failed in radio. The third is a man who couldn’t stand up straight while receiving an award. I should be able to take them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019

Well shoot, Joe Walsh. Looks like all that racist stuff you’re claiming you said in order to court Donald Trump’s base was all for naught.

Meanwhile, it’s pretty rich that Donald Trump, of all people, is mocking Mark Sanford for his infidelity, considering the fact that he’s, you know, Donald Trump.

Here is Trump shading Sanford for having had an affair: https://t.co/50YmWqa87x — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) August 27, 2019

Of course, none of that really matters, does it?