Bill Kristol can’t say enough great things about Trump challenger Joe Walsh. Not that we needed any further evidence that Walsh is the True Conservative alternative to Donald Trump, but Bill found some anyway:

Oh, we have no doubt that Joe Walsh has gotten under Donald Trump’s skin. He’s gotten under plenty of people’s skin. But Joe getting blocked by Trump is hardly news, Bill:

Trending

You really should read it, Bill. You too, Joe.

Meanwhile, are we all supposed to be impressed at the fact that Joe Walsh has been blocked by Trump? Is that the best he’s got going for him? Because if Bill truly believes that, he’s an even bigger fraud than we thought.

***

Related:

‘That’s weird’! Caleb Hull catches Real Conservative™ Bill Kristol red-handed in the act of hypocrisy [screenshots]

‘This is aging well’: Bill Kristol and Joe Walsh’s bromance has come a long way, baby

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill KristolblockedDonald TrumpJoe Walshprinciples