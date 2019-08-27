Bill Kristol can’t say enough great things about Trump challenger Joe Walsh. Not that we needed any further evidence that Walsh is the True Conservative alternative to Donald Trump, but Bill found some anyway:

Impressive. Joe Walsh has already gotten under Donald Trump's skin. Two days after Walsh announced, Trump's blocked him on Twitter. Fortunately the rest of us can read Joe at @WalshFreedom, and you can help him if you wish at https://t.co/tuRuC9LKAX. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 28, 2019

Oh, we have no doubt that Joe Walsh has gotten under Donald Trump’s skin. He’s gotten under plenty of people’s skin. But Joe getting blocked by Trump is hardly news, Bill:

Oops. Trump blocked Joe Walsh roughly two years ago or so (I know because he won’t stop tweeting about it). You should probably delete this misinformation. And while you’re at it, maybe read my article demonstrating what a bigoted hack @WalshFreedom is.https://t.co/Q4774eZeJ1 https://t.co/jXCj4UfvTT pic.twitter.com/anW4IprBxE — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 28, 2019

You really should read it, Bill. You too, Joe.

Wait @WalshFreedom why did you retweet this @BillKristol tweet claiming you were just blocked by @realDonaldTrump when you’ve been saying you’ve been blocked by Trump since 2017?https://t.co/Q4774eZeJ1 pic.twitter.com/3X9ZXTw83f — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 28, 2019

Trump blocked Joe Walsh… in 2017. It had nothing to do with this current grift you’re helping him run, and you know that.https://t.co/Q4774eZeJ1 https://t.co/zCrhYGgyZQ pic.twitter.com/1qRrSsizik — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 28, 2019

Meanwhile, are we all supposed to be impressed at the fact that Joe Walsh has been blocked by Trump? Is that the best he’s got going for him? Because if Bill truly believes that, he’s an even bigger fraud than we thought.

So it was never about principles to you after all. It was about getting under Trump's skin like you're some kind of toddler. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 28, 2019

So it’s about getting under Trump’s skin for you? Until recently we believed it was principle that drove you. And getting under Trump’s skin is something every walking human on the face of the earth can do. https://t.co/vuXaPelK6Q — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 28, 2019

***

