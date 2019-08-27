It can’t be emphasized enough that not all illegal immigrants are murderers and rapists. However, the fact that there are some illegal immigrants who have proven very dangerous cannot be ignored, either.

Salvadoran national and illegal immigrant Nelson Reyes-Medrano has been arrested and charged with raping a teenage girl at knifepoint:

NEW: Nelson Reyes-Medrano is accused of crawling into bed with a 16yo Germantown, Md. girl as she napped. The 46yo proceeded to rape the teen at knifepoint, police say. This is the fifth undocumented immigrant arrested on rape charges in Montgomery County, Md. in the last month. pic.twitter.com/l4YXwSPFLI — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 27, 2019

Horrible.

More:

MORE: Cops say Reyes-Medrano grew impatient and placed the knife against the victim’s neck. He then ripped off the 16yo girl’s clothing. What is alleged to have happened next is too troubling to publish… The victim told detectives she was in pain during the entire assault. pic.twitter.com/p7c0CRivdC — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 27, 2019

MORE: MoCo Police recorded 314 rape cases in 2016. That's an average of 26/month. MoCo does not collect data on criminal suspects' immigration status so it's very challenging to decipher what percentage of U.S. citizens, legal residents + undocumented immigrants commit crimes. pic.twitter.com/QaUqKiNxRG — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 27, 2019

Again, it’s unfair to assume that all illegal immigrants are violent criminals, but to pretend that they’re all just trying to live the American dream is literally putting others’ lives at risk.

MORE: Reyes-Medrano is married with 10 children (six are under the age of 18). For the last three years, he's worked at a bakery in Prince George's County, Md. ICE says the accused rapist is a Salvadoran national living in the U.S. illegally. It's lodged a detainer against him. pic.twitter.com/TUW1B0zVzA — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 27, 2019

As WJLA’s Kevin Lewis reports, ICE’s hands have been tied by Democratic Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich.

The FIFTH illegal immigrant arrested for rape since the county’s Democratic leadership imposed a new anti-ICE policy…last month. https://t.co/WJ9Qqu6kX7 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 27, 2019

STORY: This all comes in the wake of MoCo Exec. Marc Elrich (D) all but severing ties with ICE. Elrich's legislative jockeying has energized many voters within his progressive-liberal base, but incensed scores of residents and members of law enforcement.https://t.co/wY5PVAsHZM — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 27, 2019

More:

Among a bevy of Elrich’s new immigration policies, correctional workers are no longer allowed to grant ICE access to secure portions of jail facilities. County employees are also banned from asking residents about their immigration status. ICE has called the new rules and general rhetoric “problematic” and “very irresponsible.” It remains unclear if Elrich will stick to his guns or ultimately opt to meet ICE at the negotiating table.

What will it take to get Democratic leadership to recognize that there’s a serious problem?

5 illegal aliens arrested on rape charges in one county in Maryland in just the last month. Democrats don't care. https://t.co/VfYze94aoQ — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) August 27, 2019

How many times does this need to happen before people decide enough is enough and try to hold Marc Elrich and the rest of this progressive cesspool accountable? The people of this county care more about the opinions of their progressive friends than they do about women’s safety. — Mike Daitch (@mikedaitch) August 27, 2019