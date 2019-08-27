It can’t be emphasized enough that not all illegal immigrants are murderers and rapists. However, the fact that there are some illegal immigrants who have proven very dangerous cannot be ignored, either.

Salvadoran national and illegal immigrant Nelson Reyes-Medrano has been arrested and charged with raping a teenage girl at knifepoint:

Horrible.

More:

Again, it’s unfair to assume that all illegal immigrants are violent criminals, but to pretend that they’re all just trying to live the American dream is literally putting others’ lives at risk.

As WJLA’s Kevin Lewis reports, ICE’s hands have been tied by Democratic Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich.

More:

Among a bevy of Elrich’s new immigration policies, correctional workers are no longer allowed to grant ICE access to secure portions of jail facilities. County employees are also banned from asking residents about their immigration status.

ICE has called the new rules and general rhetoric “problematic” and “very irresponsible.” It remains unclear if Elrich will stick to his guns or ultimately opt to meet ICE at the negotiating table.

What will it take to get Democratic leadership to recognize that there’s a serious problem?

