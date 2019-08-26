Yesterday, newly minted Resistance torchbearer Joe Walsh made it official and announced that he’s running for president against Donald Trump:

Walsh has definitely got his work cut out for him. He’s going to need all the help he can get. Fortunately for him, he’s got some serious intellectual muscle in his corner:

Louise Mensch? Wow! He’ll be unstoppable.

The only thing that could possibly make this better is if Walsh chooses Mensch as his running mate.

Tags: 2020campaignJoe WalshLouise Mensch