Yesterday, newly minted Resistance torchbearer Joe Walsh made it official and announced that he’s running for president against Donald Trump:

Friends, I'm in. We can't take four more years of Donald Trump. And that's why I'm running for President. It won't be easy, but bravery is never easy. But together, we can do it. Join me… join us: go to https://t.co/d40HA9h2Kz. Let's show the world we're ready to be brave. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 25, 2019

Walsh has definitely got his work cut out for him. He’s going to need all the help he can get. Fortunately for him, he’s got some serious intellectual muscle in his corner:

Well done @WalshFreedom you have taken a bold and important step I will contribute to your campaign — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) August 25, 2019

Thanks Louise. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 25, 2019

Louise Mensch? Wow! He’ll be unstoppable.

OH MAN, look at this dream team. pic.twitter.com/JtJraSG8s7 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 26, 2019

😂😂😂 — Barry Smith (@badassbarry) August 26, 2019

The only thing that could possibly make this better is if Walsh chooses Mensch as his running mate.