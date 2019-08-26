Where would we be without CNN firefighter Jim Acosta? We’re not sure, but we’d wager it’d be someplace a lot less entertaining. Seriously, how can you look at something like Acosta’s G7 coverage and not feel the overwhelming urge to laugh?

A WH spokesman just told reporters that Trump and Macron would prefer the questions be about the summit and that Trump would answer more questions after Macron leaves the room. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 26, 2019

At the end of the news conference I asked Trump whether he believed in climate change. He walked away from the stage and didn’t answer the question. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 26, 2019

Can you believe that?!

Dear Diary, https://t.co/b6ok0WAHv9 — "Fredo" is racist toward Italians who are dumb (@jtLOL) August 26, 2019

will you be able to recover from this? — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) August 26, 2019

Hey, don’t mock! This is serious, you guys:

As this video shows, Trump walks away from perfectly capable of hearing the questions on whether he believes in climate change. He clearly heard and he didn’t want to answer it. Saying you want “clean air” and “clean water” isn’t the same as recognizing the climate change threat. https://t.co/H3JpJgk8EG — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 26, 2019

Yes, let’s look at the video:

Trump leaving the stage. @acosta asked about climate change pic.twitter.com/AYftqOrzNd — Juan Andres Muñoz (@jamcnn) August 26, 2019

Wow. Poor Jim.

He's ignoring you Jim. Not the question. 🤡 — John Cassavetes (@JNCassavetes) August 26, 2019

He's ignoring you. Aren't you used to that yet? https://t.co/B2oFp3YA7G — JWF (@JammieWF) August 26, 2019

I wouldn’t respond to you either. — Justin Watson (@j_watson07) August 26, 2019

Maybe try to ask a question while it was still going on and ppl werent leaving… i mean, do you know how to do your job? — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 26, 2019

gee Jim it's almost like you're biased and like drawing attention to yourself — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) August 26, 2019

Someone is upset that they weren't the center of attention. — Sarah C (@ConstitutionLo1) August 26, 2019

😂😂😂😂😂😂 There's no chance this man has any friends. No chance. https://t.co/RKkJTzCfVr — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) August 26, 2019

No chance in hell.

But we’re givers. We can still give Jim credit for something, at least:

Thank you for flying all the way to France to ask this question. https://t.co/2pjKZq6uLS — BT (@back_ttys) August 26, 2019

Guess Jim isn’t so concerned about climate change after all.