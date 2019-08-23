You know what this election circus has been missing? The white man’s overbite. Thank goodness for Elizabeth Warren, who delivered that — and so much more:

The irony of Elizabeth Warren embarrassing herself to “Respect” is not lost on us.

The irony shouldn’t be lost on anybody.

Trending

Who thought that was a good idea? Why didn’t someone give her the hook?

Mission accomplished, Team Warren!

Snort.

Waste of money.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: dancingElizabeth Warrenrespect