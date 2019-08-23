You know what this election circus has been missing? The white man’s overbite. Thank goodness for Elizabeth Warren, who delivered that — and so much more:

The Democratic primary officially has a new cringiest moment! Thanks, @ewarren! pic.twitter.com/tJaFJzeVjr — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 23, 2019

The irony of Elizabeth Warren embarrassing herself to “Respect” is not lost on us.

The irony shouldn’t be lost on anybody.

Who thought that was a good idea? Why didn’t someone give her the hook?

You can actually reverse engineer the pep talk her handlers gave her right before she went out there. "Ok. Move around a lot. Be like SUPER hyper and jump around, wave your arms, dance a little. Show them you're not feeble like Hillary!" https://t.co/61Y2TwBp6O — RBe (@RBPundit) August 23, 2019

Mission accomplished, Team Warren!

Did it rain? — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) August 23, 2019

She got no rhythm from her native american ancestry… Shame https://t.co/yQfRvWt3VW — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 23, 2019

Snort.

She really didn't need a dna test — Dawn Sweeney (@DawnDCS92) August 23, 2019

Waste of money.