You know what this election circus has been missing? The white man’s overbite. Thank goodness for Elizabeth Warren, who delivered that — and so much more:
The Democratic primary officially has a new cringiest moment! Thanks, @ewarren! pic.twitter.com/tJaFJzeVjr
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 23, 2019
The irony of Elizabeth Warren embarrassing herself to “Respect” is not lost on us.
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 23, 2019
The irony shouldn’t be lost on anybody.
— FREDO NEWS (@Jar_smith) August 23, 2019
Please no. 😅🤦🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/hNcTbZ04og
— Neptune Girl (@NeptuneGirl3) August 23, 2019
— Megan (@805LASH) August 23, 2019
— Damon Zaleski (@Scuba7167) August 23, 2019
— Lucille ❌ (@Lucille77316971) August 23, 2019
Who thought that was a good idea? Why didn’t someone give her the hook?
You can actually reverse engineer the pep talk her handlers gave her right before she went out there.
"Ok. Move around a lot. Be like SUPER hyper and jump around, wave your arms, dance a little. Show them you're not feeble like Hillary!" https://t.co/61Y2TwBp6O
— RBe (@RBPundit) August 23, 2019
Mission accomplished, Team Warren!
Did it rain?
— Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) August 23, 2019
She got no rhythm from her native american ancestry… Shame https://t.co/yQfRvWt3VW
— Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 23, 2019
Snort.
She really didn't need a dna test
— Dawn Sweeney (@DawnDCS92) August 23, 2019
Waste of money.