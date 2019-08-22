It’s fitting that Zack Ford works at ThinkProgress, because is clearly a very thoughtful progressive:

Uppity gay conservatives could really learn a lot from a tolerant leftist like Zack.

Trending

The only harm gay conservatives are doing is to the leftist narrative.

Never fails, does it?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: conservativegaygay conservativesLGBTQThinkProgressZack Ford