It’s fitting that Zack Ford works at ThinkProgress, because is clearly a very thoughtful progressive:

Gay conservatives are annoying enough, but gay conservatives who get haughty about being on the wrong side of LGBTQ progress are the absolute worst. They're either evil enough to know the harm they're doing or ignorant enough to not see how they're being used — or both. — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) August 22, 2019

Uppity gay conservatives could really learn a lot from a tolerant leftist like Zack.

If you like to touch parts that look like your parts, it's against the rules to vote differently than Zack. It's in constitution. https://t.co/3Y7EtPtzmM — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) August 22, 2019

Calling people ignorant in the middle of an extremely ignorant tweet is a very bold strategy. — Brock Jansen (@BCJ166) August 22, 2019

The only harm gay conservatives are doing is to the leftist narrative.

Who elected you to be the supreme gay commissar? — Alex Simonelis (@alexsimonelis) August 22, 2019

Maybe they get haughty b/c ppl like you try to guilt them for thinking for themselves. https://t.co/UDSBMGbd1i — Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) August 22, 2019

Gay conservatives who disagree with Zack on anything LGBT (aka "on the wrong side of progress") are either "evil" or "ignorant." Gotcha. Very tolerant and progressive. https://t.co/h6frXaiGKA — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) August 22, 2019

"They disagree with my liberal progressive thinking, so they are evil!" –@ZackFord — Grand Admiral Nick (@admiral_nick) August 22, 2019

I really, really hate this trend of expecting people of a certain color or sexuality to be a hive mind that is bereft of any individuality or differing beliefs. https://t.co/xeFtzIY9Ku — Adam McGinnis (@ahmcginnis) August 22, 2019

So, in your world being gay makes you automatically liberal? Like, there’s a gay liberal gene? There is no place in your world for the power of the individual? Dude, you have become the Moral Majority, trying to tell others how to live. You’ve become what you hate. — Pray For Israel (@athelass) August 22, 2019

Never fails, does it?