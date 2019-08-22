With all due respect to Beto O’Rourke, illegal immigrants do a lot more than make our food. They also mow our beautiful lawns!

The Democratic lawmaker in question is Rep. Tom Malinowski, who’s running for re-election in New Jersey’s Seventh District. And he’s just trying to make the case to his wealthy white constituents for going easy on illegal immigrants:

“There are a lot of jobs in our community, that like it or not, for better or for worse, Americans are not willing to take,” Malinowski told constituents at a “coffee with your congressman” event held Tuesday at Cafe Brio in Hillsborough, a wealthy New Jersey suburb. … “Who do you think is taking care of our seniors?” Malinowski told the crowd. “Who do you think is mowing our beautiful lawns in Somerset County?” Malinowski continued. “We don’t usually ask, but a lot of those workers are undocumented. There are just not a lot of kids who, sorry, from Montgomery High, who are going to be doing that full time. You guys are going into robotics, for goodness’ sake.” A person in the audience told Malinowski he works at Code Ninjas, a company that teaches coding to children. “You work at Code Ninjas — exactly,” Malinowski responded. “You’re a bunch of elitists! You’re not going to mow lawns.”

We’re honestly shocked he didn’t also point out that they scrub toilets.

This sort of thing is always a good look.

